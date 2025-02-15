Which Type Of Rice Has The Highest Amount Of Protein?

When it comes to protein, meats, seafood, and eggs are always the focus, while vegans turn to beans, seeds, and nuts. Outside of these known protein-rich foods, you can still find it in other surprising places, like in your grains or rice. Although rice is starchy and typically classified as a carbohydrate, it still contains an amount of protein. So, which variety of rice packs the best protein punch?

The clear winner is wild rice, which, when cooked, provides 6.5 grams of protein per 1 cup. Wild rice, which can be purchased in bulk online or in smaller amounts at stores, has a rich, nutty flavor. Although called rice, it actually falls under the category of aquatic grass. Finding complete protein sources that also contain all essential amino acids needed for building muscle and other important bodily functions, can be tricky for vegans. Thankfully, wild rice provides this. The amount of protein needed in one's diet varies greatly depending on gender, age, and level activity, but it's generally recommended to eat between 50 to 175 grams per day depending on these factors. Therefore, 1 cup of cooked wild rice could provide between 4-13% of your daily recommended protein intake.

Following wild rice, black and brown rice come tied in second. When cooked, each have around 5 to 6 grams of protein per cup. Unlike wild rice, these are true rice varieties, and contain protein from their intact bran layers. And the rice with the least amount of protein? White and Jasmine rice. In one cooked cup, there are about 4 grams of protein.