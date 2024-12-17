14 Best High-Protein Meals And Snacks From Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's is famous for high-quality and tasty snacks and entrees. With plenty of choices in the freezer section, prepared foods, and snacks, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Trader Joe's is also known for its high quality and has a lot of choices for those looking for antibiotic-free chicken or treats free of artificial sweeteners. If you're looking for particular nutrients, however, you may need to hunt a little bit more to find just the right thing.
We've compiled a list of the best options if you want to up your protein intake. Some are staples that work for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Others make delicious protein-rich snacks to eat on-the-go. If you want to find the best of the best from the store, check out the best Trader Joe's products of 2024 lineup.
You can find options on the Trader Joe's shelves that are ready to eat as well as some proteins that require a little bit of cooking or prep. Once you find what works for your lifestyle, you can be sure to have healthy sources of protein on hand in your fridge.
Papadums Lentil and Chickpea Crisps
We may think of meat first when it comes to protein, but plant-based protein is tasty and nutritious in the Papadums lentil and chickpea crisps from Trader Joe's. These tasty crisps are made with lentils and chickpeas, both of which have plenty of protein. However, they still satisfy any cravings for a crunchy chip-like snack.
In addition to protein, chickpeas are high in folate, iron, vitamin C, and phosphorus. They can be a powerhouse in a nutritious plant-based diet. Lentils have the second-highest amount of protein per serving of all beans, second only to soybeans.
These make a nice addition to curry-based sauces and chutney, which is the traditional way that papadums are served. You can also branch out and use them as a crispy snack with any dip in place of regular chips. The Trader Joe's version is on the smaller side, which makes them a bit more convenient for snacking.
Vanilla Almond Spiced Chai Protein Smoothie
The vanilla almond spiced chai protein smoothie brings the sweet and spicy taste that you'd expect from chai, but it has a lot more protein to keep you going. With 16 grams of protein in each bottle, this smoothie is a perfect boost if you want to up your protein intake.
The dominant flavors come from the chai spice, with cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, allspice, and black pepper taking center stage. Vanilla extract changes things up a little bit and highlights the sweet part of this chai mix. It has a creamy consistency thanks to coconut cream rather than traditional dairy-based chais, which also makes it vegan. The real power comes from the pea protein.
It also has almond paste, which makes it more substantial and gives it a slightly nutty quality. Overall, this is a tasty smoothie that has a lot of protein without being a bland or chalky protein shake. It's good for those who like chai or those who want to get a little bit more protein in their diet.
Egg wraps
Add extra protein to your lunch wrap by using an egg wrap in place of a standard tortilla or pita. They are also zero-carb, which is perfect for those trying to keep their carb intake down while boosting their protein.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), one egg has the equivalent amount of protein as 1 ounce of meat. Two wraps have 8 grams, a little bit over the 6.3 grams that is in the average large egg. If you want to get more protein without sacrificing your favorite wrap, these are a great choice that will work with dishes that you already love, including savory handheld options for lunch or breakfast.
These wraps are egg-based, but include brown rice flour, millet flour, and potato starch to help them keep their shape without adding gluten. The wraps can be used in place of a tortilla in a savory wrap, burrito, or quesadilla. However, they also work well for desserts that would call for a crepe.
Nonfat plain Greek yogurt
Don't count this yogurt out of your snack lineup just because it has plain in the name. The nonfat plain Greek yogurt from Trader Joe's has 22 grams of protein in each 8-ounce serving. It's made with milk from cows that have not received any rBST growth hormone and is made in the traditional way through straining out the liquid in order to get the creamiest, thickest yogurt possible.
You can use it in place of sour cream or on its own in a breakfast parfait. Add in your own toppings from fresh fruit or jam for something a little bit sweeter. It's a fantastic way to start your day with extra protein, which can keep you full through the day and your blood sugar lower throughout the morning. Opting for the plain Greek yogurt also lets you control what you add and sweeten it with ingredients you already have in your pantry, adjusting it each day to try out different flavor combinations and toppings.
Garlic & onion pistachios
For a nutrient-dense snack, turn to a handful of pistachios. While they're often shelved alongside the nuts, pistachios are actually seeds. Around 20% of a pistachio's content is protein, which goes directly into your diet when you snack on these deliciously crunchy morsels. On their own, they have a slightly sweet flavor and a vibrantly green color. When you add other flavorings, these nuts can get even more interesting.
The garlic and onion variety from Trader Joe's takes shelled pistachios and turns up the taste to astronomical levels. After a dry-roasting process, the shelled nuts are sprinkled with garlic powder, onion powder, and sea salt. You'll need to remove the seeds to eat the pistachio, but some people prefer to suck on them with the seeds on to get more flavor, then remove the shell after that.
One serving contains 6 grams of protein. They make a tasty snack on their own but you can also use them in recipes, including salads and pasta. Trader Joe's also offers regular roasted and salted pistachios, which have a similar amount of protein, for a more traditional pistachio taste.
Pasture raised large brown eggs
If you're looking to add protein to your diet without eating a lot of meat, eggs should definitely be on your list. You can enjoy eggs for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or as a snack. We love to keep a few hard-boiled eggs in the fridge to grab on-the-go. One egg has around 6 grams of protein and is a nice way to start your day. At around 38 cents per egg, they are also a budget-friendly snack that can help keep you full.
The Trader Joe's pasture raised large brown eggs are not just a good source of protein, they also take the hens' welfare into account. Each of the hens are 108 square feet to range and forage, which keeps them happier and healthier. One 2021 study showed differences in amino acids and cholesterol in free-range eggs compared to conventional eggs. Trader Joe's also offers an organic option if you want to be even more particular about the diet that the hens get.
High protein organic tofu
You don't need to chow down on meat to get your protein. The organic tofu from Trader Joe's has a whopping 14 grams per serving. This is numerous other types of tofu from Trader Joe's, making this a good substitution if this item is already part of your regular grocery list.
Not only is this tofu super protein-rich, but it's also super firm. The soybeans used are triple washed before being soaked and ground to make the tofu base. The process compresses the curds to remove the majority of the liquid. Before choosing your tofu, it's important to understand the different types and what kind of cooking to use them in for the best results. Because it does has such a firm texture, it can be used in place of meat in many recipes, perfect for adapting one of your favorites for a vegetarian or vegan diet. It works for frying, grilling, or sautéing without losing its shape or crumbling. Because it has a smooth texture and mild flavor, the Trader Joe's tofu works as a base for breakfast, lunch, or dinner menus.
Shelled edamame
Get the Trader Joe's edamame when you have a craving for a savory snack that is ready-to-go and full of protein. Edamame has a lot of protein in each serving, but this snack combines convenience and nutrition. They are made of a particular type of soybean, which is harvested early in the growing season. They are then boiled or steamed to cook them and served as an appetizer. Edamame are firm, but still chewy with a nutty and sweet taste. They make a great base for added seasoning and flavors.
The Trader Joe's edamame comes already cooked and shelled, so all you have to do is pop these little pods right out of the package. A half cup serving has 9 grams of protein. This snack is already seasoned with sea salt, making them even more convenient. All you need to do is heat and eat, although they are also tasty when served cold. If you want different flavors, you can customize them by adding other flavor combinations. Trader Joe's recommends hot sauce, wasabi, Everything bagel seasoning, and turbinado raw sugar.
Peanut butter protein granola
Trader Joe's has a lot of granola options but the one that should be at the top of your list for protein is the peanut butter protein option. Put some of this granola over your Greek yogurt and you have a bowl full of protein for breakfast. It doesn't hurt that it tastes delicious thanks to peanut butter and rolled oats.
Each serving has 11 grams of protein, due to the peanuts and peanut butter included in the mixture. Trader Joe's also adds pea protein for an extra boost. This comes from crisps in the granola mixture made of pea protein and rice flour.
The flavor and texture are also worth mentioning, since the strong peanut butter taste is a great pairing with creamy yogurt. There are a lot of large chunks in this granola, which is perfect if you like a lot of crunch. The peanuts have a strong nutty flavor and the rolled oat clusters bring in extra sweetness.
Trader Joe's chicken
Chicken is a fantastic source of lean protein, which the USDA recommends in your diet. We like the bone-in chicken thighs because they are extra juicy and tender. The chicken is raised without antibiotics or growth hormone, which is a nice feature of Trader Joe's chicken. Thigh meat tends to be darker and richer with more moisture than breast or rib meat, thanks to the higher fat content. Chicken breasts have a little bit more protein than thighs, but thighs have the advantage when it comes to flavor and texture.
These take a bit more work than some of the grab-and-go snack options on our list, but with a little bit of work, it can become a staple in your meal prep lineup. We like to make a batch of chicken early in the week and keep it in the fridge to bring a boost of protein to wraps, salads, eggs, and harvest bowls. This is our go-to cut for lean protein and Trader Joe's has plenty of chicken options, including organic and free-range packages, in the meat case.
Wild caught boneless grilled sardines in olive oil
Don't sleep on tinned fish if you're looking for a savory snack that has plenty of umami and salty flavor. The wild-caught boneless grilled sardines from Trader Joe's are caught off the coast of Tunisia, then grilled for a nice flavor. They're packed in the tin with olive oil to keep them moist, but the oil also add a Mediterranean flavor to the fish. Sardines are very meaty and the grilling only brings out this savory flavor. They also have a hint of smokiness, thanks to their preparation.
Sardines have a lot of protein and the Trader Joe's tin boasts 15 grams in each container. They're also high in calcium, iron, and plenty of other nutrients.
If you want to boost the protein in your salad, add a few of these grilled sardines. They are hearty enough to hold their own next to crunchy greens and veggies and won't fall apart. Trader Joe's also recommends using them on a charcuterie board alongside cheeses and crackers, on a sandwich, or as a snack on a cracker or crostini. It also ended up as a must-buy on our list of best canned fish to buy and those to avoid.
Chicken sausage breakfast bowl
Breakfast is a great time to get some protein, so the Trader Joe's chicken sausage breakfast bowls should definitely be in your freezer for busy morning. You get chicken, eggs, and cheese all in one bowl. All three are good sources of protein on their own, but when you pair them together, you get 32 grams of protein in one bowl.
The flavor is also great for those who like a savory breakfast. The scrambled eggs are fluffy and provide a creamy texture to the dish. Trader Joe's chicken sausage is flavored with parsley, sage, fennel seed, black pepper, and sea salt. The cheddar cheese is shredded, which helps it melt into every bite. Everything is already cooked, so all you have to do is heat the bowl and enjoy. Trader Joe's recommends using it as a filling for a breakfast burrito if you need something even more portable.
Small curd cottage cheese
Cottage cheese is a good snack to add to your diet if you want protein that isn't meat, plus plenty of other beneficial nutrients. It has a lot of calcium, but is also protein-rich. Each half-cup serving includes 12 grams of protein and 8% of your recommended daily value of calcium. It's made from whole milk that is pasteurized then curdled to separated the curds from the rest of the milk. This cottage cheese has small curds, which gives it a finer, more delicate texture. It's deliciously tangy as well and pairs well with sweet ingredients, like honey or melon, as well as savory flavorings, such as Everything bagel seasoning. You can also turn it into a tasty snack by adding fresh veggies or fruit on top.
Use this in place of ricotta when cooking to get some extra protein in your dish. Compared to ricotta, cottage cheese has a few more grams of protein per serving.
Orgain® creamy chocolate fudge organic protein boost powder
The majority of the products at Trader Joe's fall under the store label, but there are a few from other brands on the shelves. On example is the line of Orgain protein powders, which can be added to milk, smoothies, and other bases for an extra boost of protein. If you just need a boost of protein, mix in some powder with a glass of milk. You can add some iced coffee to make it a perfect breakfast drink.
One serving is two full scoops and adds 21 grams of protein to your drink. It's made from pea protein, so works for those who are dairy-free or soy-free as well. The mix is gluten-free so you can incorporate it into the majority of dietary needs. Trader Joe's carries the chocolate fudge flavor as well as the vanilla bean. Both have the same amount of protein and can be a good thing to keep in your pantry, since you can add them to drinks so easily if you need that extra bit of protein.