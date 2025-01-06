The Simple Bun Hack That Will Upgrade Any McDonald's Sandwich

There are some people who swear McDonald's sandwiches are the best, whether that's a beloved Big Mac or nostalgic standard cheeseburger, a crunchy Deluxe McCrispy chicken or the fan-favorite McRib. But there is one hack that can take any of these handhelds to another stratosphere — and that's ordering a steamed bun.

Former McDonald's Corporate Chef Mike Haracz, who is known for spilling the secrets and sharing fast food tips, gave his advice on how to enjoy this superior sandwich experience. "Order a double cheeseburger or a McDouble, and then you need to request a steamed bun," he told followers (although it seems as if this request can work for any of the restaurant's offerings).

Perhaps one of the facts you didn't know about the Filet-O-Fish sandwich is that it's served on a super soft steamed bun. This feature is so important, it's even written into the product description and yet for some reason, despite the capability to make this magic happen, the chain doesn't use this same process for their burgers. Once the internet became aware of the possibility, however, this tip started to circulate widely on TikTok and similar social platforms — and it has some potential diners wondering what the bun steaming situation actually entails.