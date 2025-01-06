The Simple Bun Hack That Will Upgrade Any McDonald's Sandwich
There are some people who swear McDonald's sandwiches are the best, whether that's a beloved Big Mac or nostalgic standard cheeseburger, a crunchy Deluxe McCrispy chicken or the fan-favorite McRib. But there is one hack that can take any of these handhelds to another stratosphere — and that's ordering a steamed bun.
Former McDonald's Corporate Chef Mike Haracz, who is known for spilling the secrets and sharing fast food tips, gave his advice on how to enjoy this superior sandwich experience. "Order a double cheeseburger or a McDouble, and then you need to request a steamed bun," he told followers (although it seems as if this request can work for any of the restaurant's offerings).
Perhaps one of the facts you didn't know about the Filet-O-Fish sandwich is that it's served on a super soft steamed bun. This feature is so important, it's even written into the product description and yet for some reason, despite the capability to make this magic happen, the chain doesn't use this same process for their burgers. Once the internet became aware of the possibility, however, this tip started to circulate widely on TikTok and similar social platforms — and it has some potential diners wondering what the bun steaming situation actually entails.
The steam bun process
The answer is actually pretty straightforward. Applying this ordering hack simply means that the bun for your burger (or other sandwich) will be steamed instead of simply served as is from the standard warmer. Another McDonald's employee and TikTok user @essentialmcdonalds gave followers a demonstration of how this is accomplished. The restaurant uses a steam drawer to heat the bread for 11 seconds, and when it emerges it's puffed up with moisture, making it super squishy — plus it's satisfyingly warm.
Of course, you can always opt for a bun swap when ordering your sandwich if you prefer, but once you try the steamed version, you may decide that this is by far the optimal sandwich construction. Keep in mind that if you want this superior bun experience, you'll have to have a little extra patience since it's going to be made to order — but according to many Mickey D's diners, the wait is totally worth it. McDonald's has made some major mistakes in its history, but armed with this easy hack, you don't have to let them get away with another one.