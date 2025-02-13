The Popular Shake Shack Secret Menu Item That's Really Not That Secret

Some secrets are just too good to keep, and when it comes to off-menu items at beloved fast-food restaurants, there is a sharing economy thanks to online fans who test these classified orders and then generously tell the world about the results. At Shake Shack, however, one popular off-menu offering — the peanut butter and bacon ShackBurger — isn't really a secret at all. In fact, the restaurant went as far as to point out this delicacy on its website, along with ordering instructions, rather than pretending it doesn't exist.

While you can't simply walk up to the counter and ask for this specialty directly (some fans have attempted this unsuccessfully), ordering it is pretty easy. All you need to do is place an order for a standard ShackBurger with bacon and a side of peanut butter sauce. This topping is probably more commonly ordered as an accompaniment to one of Shake Shack's famous custards, but here, you'll want to use it as a condiment for your sandwich. Drizzle, smear, or dip your burger in the peanut butter sauce the same way you might with ketchup or extra Shack Sauce, and be prepared to have your mind blown.