The Missing Umami-Packed Liquid Your Bloody Mary Is Calling Out For

Few cocktails are more beguiling than the bloody mary. Not only one of the few savory-flavored classics, it's also a breakfast cocktail that packs in a malleable makeup. While traditionally composed of vodka and tomato juice flavored with hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, lemon, and salt, the sky's the limit for creative riffs. After all, unlike the sparse three to four-ingredient builds of other drinks, it's easy to slip in an intriguing spice or sauce twist and an especially flavorful candidate is fish sauce.

Offering a complex savory, salty, and slightly sweet taste, as little as half a teaspoon per drink imbues a delicious character. Don't worry, the bloody mary won't be fishy; instead, the sauce elevates the drink's umami and sweetness. Plus, fish sauce melds well with other components, so there's no need to rewrite the assembly. After all, the condiment does bear a strong resemblance to Worcestershire sauce — this cornerstone ingredient also contains anchovies and a light touch of sugar. So throw in the pantry staple, and you'll get a surprisingly delicious bloody mary rendition as a result.