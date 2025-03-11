The Best Fruits You Can Add Straight To Your Coffee

Coffee may have been discovered over 1,000 years after the Sumerians codified the oldest beer recipe, but we humans are no less obsessed with this deliciously bitter, caffeinated drink. Legend has it that an Ethiopian farmer tasted some fruits from a coffee bush after noticing how eating them energized his flock of goats. He shared his discovery with other people in his community, and centuries later, we have everything from oat milk cappuccinos to fizzy and refreshing iced coffee soda.

The innovations haven't stopped there. Professional baristas and coffee hobbyists alike are enhancing their coffee with everything from the expected caramel, chocolate, and whipped cream to turmeric and even fresh fruit. While fruit may seem like an odd choice to pair with coffee — especially considering the acidity inherent in both — adding fruit directly to your coffee is shockingly delicious. This combination works because the acidity in fruit usually comes through as tangy rather than bitter, which helps soften the edges of coffee's sharpness.

With the coffee's bitterness somewhat tamed, other flavor notes become stronger, shine through, and are further enhanced by whatever fruit you've added to your brew. Think nutty undertones playing against bright, sugary berries, chocolate notes mingling with juicy stone fruit, or the coffee's own fruity sweetness elevating the zesty tang of citrus. Whether you're a die-hard coffee purist or can't live without your triple-shot caramel macchiato in the morning, this combination is worth a try, as it's sure to please a wide range of palates.