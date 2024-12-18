You're Adding Flavors To Your Coffee All Wrong

You may have seen the French vanilla ground coffee beans at Trader Joe's, or perhaps its seasonal special, like the spiced winter blend. We're accustomed to adding flavor to coffee drinks after it's been brewed — like a pump of vanilla syrup or a dash of cocoa in a latte — but it's possible to infuse the beans themselves with flavor. This process can be as simple as soaking unroasted green or roasted coffee beans in flavoring or spices — and it can be done at home.

Chowhound spoke with Andrea Allen, coffee expert, co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab, and 2020 U.S. Barista Champ, to understand if infusing coffee beans at home makes sense. "Yes, it is possible, but I don't recommend this," Allen says. "My recommendation if you want to add flavor is to do it after you brew. This way, you can control how much you're putting in and adjust in later cups." Allen has a point — if you're not a coffee pro, it's too easy to over-flavor the beans, masking the unique tasting notes found in coffee.

With that being said, know that it's okay to experiment for the fun of it. Aside from soaking beans in flavoring, an easier way to infuse is with extracts — think vanilla, almond, or rum — that can be added to grounds and brewed. Or, ingredients like dried fruits, orange peel, nuts, coconut, and spices can be ground and added to the coffee grinds before brewing for a one-of-a-kind cup.