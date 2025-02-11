For Better Instant Coffee, Try Making Indian Cappuccino

Instant coffee can get a bad rap from coffee snobs who prioritize roast dates, flavor profiles, and arabica coffee beans over robusta. Yet, for those who grew up with instant coffee — or have visited a place where instant was the only option — a simple cup of Nescafé can conjure sweet memories. Furthermore, just as your local barista may enjoy inventing their own specialty drinks using various flavorings and brewing methods, instant coffee drinkers have created some unforgettable ways to enjoy this seemingly simple beverage. One of these is the Indian cappuccino.

To make an Indian cappuccino, add a couple spoonfuls of Nescafé and a couple of spoonfuls of sugar to a glass. Splash in a dash of warm milk or water and beat everything together, either by hand or with a milk frother. The mixture will thicken, becoming a fluffy, caramel-colored foam. Top the mixture with warm milk, and give it a good stir.

If you enjoy flavored coffee, consider adding some spices such as cinnamon or cardamom, either on top of the finished beverage or while stirring it together. To really maximize the coffee flavor, sprinkle some additional instant coffee powder on top. Cocoa powder is another common topping.