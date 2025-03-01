Avoid Buying This Dairy-Free Milk To Prevent Clumpy Coffee

Although the color of coconut milk is most similar to cow's milk, textural differences become apparent immediately. First, box-packaged coconut milk, as opposed to the canned variety, has a very thin and watery consistency. Second, when poured into coffee, the plant-based milk separates noticeably, sometimes forming unappealing clumps. If you're hoping to save a bad situation with your milk frother, unfortunately, whipping won't help you here. Coconut milk resists foam like nobody's business.

While some might be able to look past the visual and textural flaws, the taste of coconut milk in strong coffee is not much better. On its own, coconut milk tastes like water rather than a lush, creamy, sweet, and slightly tropical sensation. In bitter coffee, that watery taste takes a drastic sour turn, as if you've added dairy milk that's slightly gone off.

Happily, if you happen to have coconut milk on hand or want to use it in other culinary applications, there are many opportunities beyond coffee. At breakfast time, coconut milk is a low-fat, nutrient-rich addition to smoothies and smoothie bowls, although you still won't get a strong taste of coconut. Thanks to its mild flavor, coconut milk is also an excellent choice for savory cooking when you need a slightly creamy addition to your soups, stews, and curries. As with all non-dairy milk options, it's all about finding the right product for the right use case.