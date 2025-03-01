Avoid Buying This Dairy-Free Milk To Prevent Clumpy Coffee
If you're vegan, lactose intolerant, or simply avoiding dairy, it's tempting to try to replace traditional cow's milk with a non-dairy alternative. But the truth of the matter is that one dairy-free milk product might taste great in your bowl of cereal, but terrible when sipped slowly on its own. Another might be perfect for baking, but awful in other, more savory cooking projects. Luckily, there are dozens of non-dairy milk options, spanning everything from macadamia nut to pea protein, to suit your varied needs.
The non-dairy milk that tastes best in coffee — whether a small splash or whipped into a frothy latte — is a separate matter. It should complement your strong brew, not overpower it with flavor, and create a creamy, appealing texture. To figure out which non-dairy milk does it best, Chowhound assembled an extensive ranking of the best and worst non-dairy milks for coffee. The surprising winner? Pistachio milk, thanks to its slightly sweet profile and super foamy consistency. The unexpected loser? Coconut milk, for its watery taste and clumpy, curdling texture.
Why coconut milk doesn't cut it in coffee
Although the color of coconut milk is most similar to cow's milk, textural differences become apparent immediately. First, box-packaged coconut milk, as opposed to the canned variety, has a very thin and watery consistency. Second, when poured into coffee, the plant-based milk separates noticeably, sometimes forming unappealing clumps. If you're hoping to save a bad situation with your milk frother, unfortunately, whipping won't help you here. Coconut milk resists foam like nobody's business.
While some might be able to look past the visual and textural flaws, the taste of coconut milk in strong coffee is not much better. On its own, coconut milk tastes like water rather than a lush, creamy, sweet, and slightly tropical sensation. In bitter coffee, that watery taste takes a drastic sour turn, as if you've added dairy milk that's slightly gone off.
Happily, if you happen to have coconut milk on hand or want to use it in other culinary applications, there are many opportunities beyond coffee. At breakfast time, coconut milk is a low-fat, nutrient-rich addition to smoothies and smoothie bowls, although you still won't get a strong taste of coconut. Thanks to its mild flavor, coconut milk is also an excellent choice for savory cooking when you need a slightly creamy addition to your soups, stews, and curries. As with all non-dairy milk options, it's all about finding the right product for the right use case.