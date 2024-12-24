The Oldest Known Beer Recipe Was Also An Ancient Hymn

Thousands of years before Trader Joe's Cookie Butter Beer ever came to be, the Sumerians were making their own craft-style concoction. Clay tablets from about 1800 B.C.E. contain the first known recipe for brewing beer, along with praise for Ninkasi, the Sumerian goddess of beer. Though beer was likely invented by accident, this hymn shows that the citizens of ancient Mesopotamia not only enjoyed beer — they viewed it as sacred.

It's unclear why Sumerians held beer in such high regard, but historians theorize it may have something to do with limiting the spread of disease. Water used for brewing had to be boiled, and fermentation is a naturally antimicrobial process. Though germ theory wasn't a thing in 1800 B.C.E., people likely noticed that those who drank beer got sick less often than those who drank directly from natural water sources. This, plus the drink's stress-relieving properties are likely why beer is the most frequently used word in the Sumerian language.

This may also explain why Ninkasi existed at all. Ancient peoples only had gods for things they viewed as vital to daily life, so it makes sense they'd want divine support to ensure the brewing process went well. The hymn to the goddess was also likely used to teach Sumerian brewsters both about beer-making and Ninkasi herself. The verses transition fluidly from praising her divinity to describing how to blend bread, malted barley, honey or dates, and water to create a beer likely much sweeter than those we enjoy today.