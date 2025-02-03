The Fizzy Addition That Transforms Your Iced Coffee

Light or sweet, black eye or red eye, half-caf, decaf, or doppio — an entire vocabulary has come from the desire coffee drinkers have to customize their cup of Joe, and the range of options makes drinking this morning beverage so globally beloved and endlessly enjoyable. But if you're an iced coffee lover, there's a simple addition you may not have attempted before, and it could be a total game changer. With just some standard-issue sparkling water, you can turn your iced java into a refreshing, bubbly, soda-style treat that not only delivers on your caffeine craving, but offers a pleasant alternative to sugary soft drinks.

With a super easy equal parts ratio of coffee to club soda or sparkling water over ice, you give your brew a chance to show off its complexity and dimension. Much like a few drops of water in whiskey, some sparkling water opens up your coffee, and emphasizes its unique character. If you're looking for a little something to temper the bitterness and carbonic acid, you can also dose this drink with some optional sugar or simple syrup, which will make it even more reminiscent of classic soda. However, this creation is customizable in more ways than one.