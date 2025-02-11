How Long Should You Marinate Tofu?

Do you believe that a block of tofu is bland and boring? Think again, because, at the end of the day, it's possible that you have been doing a disservice to this versatile plant-powered protein source that can be transformed into anything from "chicken" and "steak" to "salmon" and "shawarma." The key to elevating your tofu from mundane to mouthwatering is in the very thing you often use to flavor meat or fish: a seasoned marinade. And to ensure that your tofu is incorporated with maximum flavor, it's important to give it sufficient time to marinate.

A two hour-minimum marination in the refrigerator is a good rule of thumb for infusing your tofu with flavor. The longer the marination time, the more intense the flavor, so marinating your tofu overnight or for up to 48 hours in the fridge yields deep robust flavors. With this simple, effortless approach, you can experiment with different preparations and recipes, like tofu baked in a simple marinade sandwiched with pickled veggies in a crusty French baguette, which is the best bread for a delightful plant-based bánh mì. For a more convincing meat-like texture, consider freezing your marinated tofu. This process creates tiny ice crystals that in turn create minute pockets in the tofu, allowing the marinade to infuse deeper, while giving the protein a texture similar to meats like chicken.