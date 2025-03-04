Why Ginger Ale Is The Versatile Drink Base Your Home Bar Needs
When it comes to popular mixers everyone enjoys, next to club soda, simple syrup, and cola, ginger ale is a veritable crowd-pleaser. Ginger ale has a sweet, complex flavor that often includes hints of savory or spicy undertones. While adding this spiced soda to your home bar is an easy task, knowing the best ingredients to pair with ginger ale takes trial and error. Luckily, Alba Huerta, an award-winning mixologist and owner of Julep in Houston, Texas, recently spoke with Chowhound regarding her favorite ways to use ginger ale in cocktails.
First and foremost, Huerta advises consumers to be mindful when choosing ginger ale brands from grocery and liquor stores. She states, "When selecting the best ginger ale for cocktails, prioritize options made with real ginger and minimal added sugar to maintain balance in your drink." Before getting behind the bar, do some taste-testing to make sure your selection has the most natural flavor.
Additionally, opt for a ginger ale that has a good amount of carbonation. According to Huerta, "The extra effervescence enhances texture and provides a refreshing, crisp mouthfeel that elevates the overall drinking experience." Depending on the cocktail, you may want to stock your home bar with more than one variety of ginger ale and pair accordingly. While some cocktails may taste better with a ginger ale that has a mild flavor, others may benefit from varieties that feature a more prominent bite.
Highballs
What better way to enjoy ginger ale than poured over ice combined with two ounces of your favorite spirit? While you can make a tasty highball with vodka or gin, it's no surprise that ginger ale is the simple cocktail that pairs perfectly with whiskey. Ginger ale has a bright and refreshing flavor that perfectly complements whiskey's warm and rich flavor.
More specifically, Alba Huerta states, "Aged spirits are the best choice for a simple ginger ale highball. Their rich caramel and vanilla notes from the barrel beautifully enhance the warmth of ginger and bright citrus undertones." Rye or Irish whiskey and bourbon are solid options. For a more tropical flavor, make your next ginger ale highball with aged rum.
To ensure the flavor of your liquor shines through with ease, use a mildly-flavored ginger ale. Ginger beer and varieties of ginger ale that have a more pronounced taste may mute the flavor of added spirits. Lastly, to give your drinks a touch of sophistication, top highballs with a sprig of mint or fresh citrus slices.
Cocktails
Next to highballs, ginger ale serves as a key ingredient used to make a delicious assortment of cocktails. For a bright and refreshing beverage, combine tequila or vodka and ginger ale over ice. For a drink with slightly less alcohol, make a shandy by combining ginger ale with your favorite pale ale and a bit of fresh lemon juice.
For cocktails with more fruit juice, try a Klondike, which is a bright yet warming combination of bourbon, orange juice, and ginger ale. You might also enjoy a transfusion, which is made with vodka, Concord grape juice, ginger ale, and lime.
When it comes to more obscure, unconventional drinks, a blue Long Island iced tea is sure to entice your senses. This brightly-colored cocktail is composed of vodka, tequila, gin, white rum, blue Curaçao, ginger ale, and lemon juice. Better yet, if you enjoy the fruity British cocktail made for ginger ale lovers known as the Pimm's cup, you might enjoy one of Huerta's favorite cocktails: the Pimm's rangoon.
While both variations are made with Pimm's No. 1 liqueur, a Pimm's rangoon is made with cucumber rounds, lemon juice, simple syrup, and ginger ale. Alba Huerta claims that "The result is a refreshing, citrusy, and lightly spiced highball with a crisp cucumber finish — perfect for warm afternoons or a bright aperitif."
Spritzers
Ginger ale can also serve as a primary ingredient in your next round of homemade spritzers. According to Alba Huerta, "Dry white wines serve as a base for a ginger ale spritzer, with selections like Chablis and Sancerre offering an excellent balance." The high acidity of both varieties combats ginger ale's inherent sweetness. Huerta states Chablis, in particular, lends "a refreshing crispness while highlighting subtle nuances of green apple and citrus." Dryer varieties such as sauvignon blanc and pinot noir also make deliciously balanced spritzers.
Upon selecting your favorite white or red wine, experiment with different ratios of club soda and ginger ale. For a sweeter, more pronounced taste, leave out the club soda entirely and make wine coolers. Mix equal ratios of chilled wine and ginger ale and serve over ice if desired. For a fun twist, consider freezing your wine in an ice cube tray.
To give spritzers a fruity upgrade, add in some cranberry or orange juice. Besides considering wine mixed with soda water and amaro or herbal Italian liqueur as the perfect spritz to sip as the weather gets colder, build a cold weather alternative with ginger ale. Combine an easily drinkable pinot noir with ginger ale and a fruity liqueur such as Kirsch, which is a clear brandy made from sour cherries. When you're looking to add extra flavor to the standard combination of wine and club soda, ginger ale gives these bubbly cocktails a mild yet flavorful upgrade.
Mocktails
Speaking of spritzers, ginger ale is the ingredient you need to make a tasty assortment of non-alcoholic beverages. Alba Huerta claims that "Ginger ale is a fantastic base for non-alcoholic cocktails because of its balance of sweetness, spice, and effervescence." Combine ginger ale with various juices like orange, lemon, apple, or grapefruit. Alternatively, feel free to use a small amount of fruit puree for added color and flavor.
Instead of juice, you can also make iced tea infusions with ginger ale. Huerta states, "Brewed teas, such as chai, hibiscus, or green tea, blend seamlessly with ginger ale, adding layers of complexity." To make these flavorful infusions, prepare your tea with hot water and chill for at least one hour before using.
When it comes to extras, Huerta recommends using a variety of herbs. According to the master mixologist, "Herbs such as mint, basil, or rosemary can be muddled in to add aromatic depth" or to serve as a visually appealing finishing touch. To further build upon ginger ale's spicy characteristics, you can also try adding a sprinkle of your favorite warming spices like nutmeg or cinnamon. Or, follow Huerta's recommendation in using cardamom or cinnamon-flavored syrup.
Beyond making light and refreshing mocktails, you can also blend together ginger ale and vanilla ice cream for a tasty after dinner treat. Better yet, make a true Boston cooler with Vernor's ginger ale.