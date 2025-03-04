Why Ginger Ale Is The Versatile Drink Base Your Home Bar Needs

When it comes to popular mixers everyone enjoys, next to club soda, simple syrup, and cola, ginger ale is a veritable crowd-pleaser. Ginger ale has a sweet, complex flavor that often includes hints of savory or spicy undertones. While adding this spiced soda to your home bar is an easy task, knowing the best ingredients to pair with ginger ale takes trial and error. Luckily, Alba Huerta, an award-winning mixologist and owner of Julep in Houston, Texas, recently spoke with Chowhound regarding her favorite ways to use ginger ale in cocktails.

First and foremost, Huerta advises consumers to be mindful when choosing ginger ale brands from grocery and liquor stores. She states, "When selecting the best ginger ale for cocktails, prioritize options made with real ginger and minimal added sugar to maintain balance in your drink." Before getting behind the bar, do some taste-testing to make sure your selection has the most natural flavor.

Additionally, opt for a ginger ale that has a good amount of carbonation. According to Huerta, "The extra effervescence enhances texture and provides a refreshing, crisp mouthfeel that elevates the overall drinking experience." Depending on the cocktail, you may want to stock your home bar with more than one variety of ginger ale and pair accordingly. While some cocktails may taste better with a ginger ale that has a mild flavor, others may benefit from varieties that feature a more prominent bite.