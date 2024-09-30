Here's The Actual Difference Between Vodka And Gin

Vodka is sometimes scoffed at by cocktail aficionados. But it's basically the Ur-spirit, as it can be distilled from any fruit, starch, sugar, or grain, and very little is done with it once it's been brought to proof. Though historically and today, most vodka is distilled from wheat or potatoes, it can be produced from corn, apples, honey, milk sugars, quinoa, barley, or grapes, just to begin with. Contrast that with spirits defined by specific ingredients or aging requirements, like bourbon (which must be at least 51% corn, made in America, and barrel aged) or tequila (at least 51% Blue Weber agave, made in designated states in Mexico).

In the United States, vodka is defined by the TTB (Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau) as a neutral spirit, distilled at or above 95% alcohol by volume (ABV), or about 190 proof, and made from any material. The proof drops with the addition of water, but not below 80% ABV / 40 proof. Though the TTB's precursor, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms defined vodka as having no "distinctive character, aroma, or taste," beyond that of alcohol, the rules have since relaxed. The fact is the base ingredients impacts the subtle flavors and aromas of the "neutral" spirit. Differing distillation methods, viscosities, and perceptions of alcohol heat also influence the taste of a given vodka. Thankfully, more producers are exploring these characteristics and their potential in the finished drink.

