The 12 Best Cold Press Juicers, According To Reviews
Having an at-home juicer is a definite game-changer. Cold press juicers, in particular, are next-level, as they preserve many of the nutrients found in fruits and vegetables compared to your standard juicer. Due to less oxidation during the juice-making process, cold press juicers let you reap health benefits while enjoying fresh homemade juice. The demand for these nutritious juices means there are plenty of cold press juice machines currently on the market.
If this is your first time considering making juice at home, you may not know where to begin. Not all cold press juice machines are created equal, as they vary in add-on functions, capacity, and overall quality. Countless features, including a sizable feed chute, a powerful motor, and an effective juice-extraction design, matter when it comes to finding the best of the best. So, to help you purchase the best kitchen appliance for your needs, here are the 12 best cold press juicers, according to reviews.
Omega Masticating Cold Press Juicer
The Omega Vertical Masticating Compact Cold Press Juicer is one of the top juicing options available. Known for its durability, ease of use, and ability to effortlessly make all kinds of flavorful and nutritious drinks (including nut milk), the Omega Masticating Cold Press Juicer is a great buy. Nevertheless, for some, this machine is a bit on the pricey side at around $399.95. Still, with features like automatic pulp ejection, a no-drip juice tap, a high-yielding dual-edge auger, and a reverse anti-clog function, this particular juicer is well worth the money. According to reviews, the Omega Masticating Cold Press Juicer exceeds expectations and is easy to assemble and clean.
With many people using their Omega Masticating Cold Press Juicer daily without any issues, this is definitely a machine to consider if you are committed to adding healthy beverages to your everyday routine. That said, it is worth noting that large, hard fruits and vegetables (such as apples and enough carrots for one cup of juice) can occasionally clog the feed chute. But, thanks to the juicer's anti-clog function, you can easily fix this problem should it arise. Overall, most users of the Omega Masticating Cold Press Juicer are happy with their purchase.
Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer
Yet another cold press juicer worth considering is the Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer. For roughly $119, this juice-making machine offers smooth sailing with its non-stop juicing feature, multi-pulp setting, and high-torque motor. Users of the Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer rave about its hassle-free setup and straightforward operation.
With hardly any drawbacks, this cold press juicer is perfect for people just starting on their health kick journey or looking for life-changing kitchen hacks. From pitted fruits and blueberries to fresh veggies, the Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer can do it all and then some. Compact in size and easy to clean, this particular machine is very much in line with Ninja's other kitchen appliances (like the excellent Ninja Luxe Café). However, some reviewers have noted that a part or two may need to be replaced after several uses and that the motor tends to be a little on the loud side when juicing. Despite these potential drawbacks, most buyers are still over the moon with their cold press juicer and use it almost daily.
Ventray Electric Slow Masticating & Cold Press Juicer
On sale for $159, the Ventray Electric Slow Masticating & Cold Press Juicer is another great choice for cold press juice lovers. With a powerful juicing screw and an angled feed chute, this machine offers a decent juice yield and less clogging. The Ventray Electric Slow Masticating & Cold Press Juicer also comes with a handy pusher aid for seamless juicing when using dense fruits and vegetables.
From root produce and leafy greens to wheatgrass and soft fruits, this machine can tackle it all. Users of the Ventray Electric Slow Masticating & Cold Press Juicer note how convenient and effective it is, especially for the price. Here, the only real downside is the extra pulp, but if you prefer your cold press juice without pulp, you can easily strain it after juicing. Otherwise, this juicer is a lovely addition to any size of kitchen. It's also ideal for making a quick, healthy, vitamin-enriched breakfast shake or smoothie that you can take on the go.
Nama J2 Cold Press Juicer
The Nama J2 Cold Press Juicer is a great find that allows you to create fresh juice with ease. Designed to ensure maximum output at a fast pace, this specific cold press juicer comes equipped with a state-of-the-art auger for minimal oxidation and first-rate safety features to protect even the most curious of little kitchen helpers. Available in three neutral colors, the Nama J2 Cold Press Juicer has a two-year warranty on all machine parts and a 10-year warranty on the motor — for only $555.
In general, the majority of Nama J2 Cold Press Juicer purchasers love the fact that this machine is easy to use and clean, runs quietly, and gets the job done. What's more, according to many reviews, the Nama J2 Cold Press Juicer is a smart investment that saves money in the long run thanks to its juice extraction capabilities, reliability, and all-around superiority to similar machines on the market. More juice, less waste, and ample nutrients are what make this juicer a fan favorite with a steadily growing following that shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.
Whall Masticating Slow Juicer Machine
Alternatively, the WHALL Masticating Slow Juicer Machine is also worth considering. This stainless-steel touchscreen juicer is sleek, quiet, and designed for easy operation. Currently priced at $99.99, the Whall Masticating Slow Juicer Machine has a straightforward interface and quite the juice yield. Equipped with a powerful motor, dishwasher-safe parts, and a one-year warranty, this machine is undoubtedly a welcomed addition to any home.
According to reviews, the Whall Masticating Slow Juicer Machine is the perfect solution for at-home cold-pressed juice because it is user-friendly and relatively affordable. Many people enjoy the customizable settings for soft and hard produce, its impressive juice output (one customer claimed it made them over 3 liters of juice in roughly 40 minutes), and its de-seeding feature. Thanks to the separate container for dry pulp, the Whall Masticating Slow Juicer Machine allows users to put the excess pulp to good use as a key ingredient in compost, recipes, and other projects. However, one notable downside to this juicer is the inability to control exactly how much pulp ends up in the juice. That said, the Whall Masticating Slow Juicer Machine is great for beginners, making large quantities of juice quickly, and fairly regular use.
Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer
The Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer REVO830 is one more cold press juicer that does not disappoint. This low-speed masticating machine has a sizable feed chute and built-in chopping apparatus, making it easy to create all kinds of juices. The Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer also has a powerful motor, an efficient design, and a 15-year warranty. Available in white, black, and silver, the REVO830 comes equipped with a pulp cup, a juice cup, multiple strainers, two feed chute options, a cleaning tool, and a booklet of recipes.
Some purchasers note that the juicing accessories can get clogged, which makes cleaning after use a bit tricky, but for the most part, this machine works as advertised. In fact, the majority of people who use the Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer on a regular basis highlighted how quiet this specific juice machine is while still delivering delicious juice and dry pulp — making it an all-around excellent choice. For about $699.99, you can make your favorite cold press juices and try out some new recipes with this brand-name juicer.
Exreizst Cold Press Juicer
The EXREIZST Cold Press Juicer is another slow extraction machine that preserves produce's overall taste, freshness, and nutrient levels in your homemade juice. This compact juice-making appliance can tackle whole fruit, has a quiet yet powerful motor, and is designed with cold-press juice fans in mind.
For less than $100, the EXREIZST Cold Press Juicer comes with two upgraded filters and a larger-than-average feed chute, which means you can add even more produce to your fresh, pure, and well-filtered juice. Users of the EXREIZST Cold Press Juicer highlight that the reverse function button makes the entire process quick, clog-free, and relatively painless. Still, if you like to get creative with your fruit- and veggie-based drinks, you might want to go easy on the herbs to avoid any clogging issues. The good news is that when it is time to clean out your EXREIZST Cold Press Juicer, you can dismantle the machine in record time, give it a thorough rinse, reassemble it, and easily get back into the business of juicing without missing a beat.
Cuisinart Slow Masticating & Cold Press Juicer
The Cuisinart Slow Masticating & Cold Press Juicer is another affordable juicer that can help you progress on your healthy living journey. This dual-function juice maker can be yours for less than $160 (though you can opt to add on the three-year warranty for a grand total of approximately $180.99). Available in a gray finish, this juicer comes with a detachable pulp bin, food pusher, and convenient non-skid base. All components are dishwasher-safe and easy to put together. Here, key features include a mesh-free filter and an auger that remains cool during use.
Generally, people who buy this juicer are thrilled with their purchase. However, some wish it came with built-in chopping capabilities. But if you do not mind a little prep before juicing, then the Cuisinart Slow Masticating & Cold Press Juicer is a good choice. Not only does this particular machine make delicious juice that has very little pulp, but it is also super easy to clean and takes up minimal counter space in tiny kitchens. People also love that the Cuisinart Slow Masticating & Cold Press Juicer effortlessly juices greens, nuts, fruits, and more.
Breville Juice Fountain Cold Juicer
Praised for its cold spin technology, the Breville Juice Fountain Cold Juicer is a compact machine that definitely makes the best juicers shortlist. For as little as $369.55, you can purchase this handy juicer with a micro-mesh filter, a built-in razor-sharp cutting dish (for slicing produce), a larger-sized feed chute, a removable dispense nozzle, a 70-ounce juice jug, plus a clever store and seal lid. So, if you are looking for a simple juicer that efficiently squeezes, chops, and blends your homemade juice, then the Breville Juice Fountain Plus Cold Press Juicer is for you.
Thanks to its 2-in-1 blender/juicer design, this machine has customers raving about its convenience and how owning this appliance has changed their morning routine for the better. Easy to assemble and operate, the Breville Juice Fountain Plus Cold Press Juicer is highly recommended. In fact, the only downside for some is that it is slightly more challenging to clean compared to other juicers that they are used to. But, in terms of quality and performance, the Breville Juice Fountain Plus Cold Press Juicer ranks high.
Aeitto Cold Press Juicer
The Aeitto Cold Press Juicer is available for around $159 and has an extra wide, dual-feed chute that makes overall prep, for the most part, virtually non-existent. This juicer's chute also has a unique shape, which is more concave, making it less difficult for large, whole produce to be separated and properly juiced. The Aeitto Cold Press Juicer also has a BPA-free design and includes a pulp cup, juice collector, and anti-clogging features.
As a whole, verified purchasers tend to enjoy this machine and appreciate the 30-day money-back guarantee for any issues that arise. With its whisper-quiet operation, foolproof setup, and high juice yield, the Aeitto Cold Press Juicer is seen as a nice starter option that will not break the bank. However, this particular machine does state that juicing whole lemons is not recommended, and some users have noted that unpeeled oranges, large leafy greens, and other vegetables that brown in a blender can be problematic. The Aeitto Cold Press Juicer also runs a bit slower than other masticating juicers, especially when dealing with hard produce.
Ecoself Cold Press Juicer
If you are looking for an even more affordable cold press juice-making machine that has a wider feed chute plus a safe and compact design, then the Ecoself Cold Press Juicer is a highly-rated option worth checking out. Currently priced at $95.99, this juicer offers streamlined batch juicing with the touch of a button and has built-in produce-cutting capabilities. Plus, it comes with a juice cup, pulp cup, and food push aid. Not only is this machine extra powerful, but it is also extremely quiet and delivered with step-by-step instructions for easy use.
According to most reviews, the Ecoself Cold Press Juicer is an all-around good value and makes juicing a breeze with its handy features. Some users did mention, however, that certain pitted and small produce can be somewhat of a challenge for the Ecoself Cold Press Juicer's internal chopping system. But, for the most part, this is a minor dilemma that does not take away from the machine's overall performance, juice quality, and budget-friendliness. So, if you are not ready to spend over $100 to embark on your cold press juicing journey just yet, then the Ecoself Cold Press Juicer is a great place to start.
Kitchen in the Box Cold Press Juicer
Last but definitely not least, the Kitchen in the Box Cold Press Juicer is on sale for only $199.99. Ideal for smaller kitchens or shared spaces, this mini juicer is made of BPA-free material, has the latest tech and an angled dual feed chute, and comes with all the necessary accessories, including a nifty cleaning brush. Verified purchasers of the Kitchen in the Box Cold Press Juicer have almost nothing but wonderful things to say about this travel-approved juice-making machine.
So, if you want enriched, healthy juice no matter the time zone, then the quiet Kitchen in the Box Cold Press Juicer should be added to your packing list. Ultimately, this device and the other juicers mentioned above offer maximum nutritional goodness and have unique features that make cold press juicing more accessible. So, what are you waiting for? Stop spending a small fortune on expensive orange juice and instead grab yourself one of these top-grade cold press juicers — you will not regret it.