Why Orange Juice Prices Are So High (And Will Probably Stay That Way)

Whether you love a glass of orange juice in the morning or use it as the best mixer for tequila, you've probably noticed that the price of a carton at your local grocer has skyrocketed since the start of the year. What gives? Are the price hikes a product of inflation? Unfortunately, the rising price of orange juice has little to do with the economy, and as such, there are no policies to support that could potentially bring relief on that front. Instead, the spike in OJ prices is primarily due to decreased production in the wake of extreme weather and botanical disease, according to CNBC.

The disease in question is citrus greening, also known as Huanglongbing. It first sprang up in Florida around 2005. Despite the best efforts to control it, it now poses a threat to the entire American citrus industry. Over the past 20 years, citrus production in Florida has decreased by roughly 90% because of this disease, which is fatal to trees once contracted.

Compounding this is the extreme weather faced by locations we rely on for orange production. Aside from the disease they face, trees in Florida were devastated by Hurricane Ian in 2022, while crops in Spain faced drought a year later. Adding to that, production in Brazil suffered this year thanks to greening, and because they are the largest orange juice importer to the US, prices have jumped exceptionally high. Moreover, because Brazil's also struggling with drought, which has forced their harvests to record lows, it's unlikely consumers will see any relief at the grocery store anytime soon.