Ninja Luxe Café: It's $500, But Here's Why That's Actually A Steal

While I'm an ardent coffee drinker (two cups a day or else), I've always been intimidated by the fancy espresso machines on the market. After all, it can feel like you need to have a barista certification in order to brew an espresso as flawlessly as the paid professionals do. In the past, Nespresso has been my go-to for the easiest and fastest espresso maker for my at-home cravings, but it lacks a lot of bonus good stuff (milk frother, grinder, etc.).

Enter the Ninja Luxe Café ($499.99). This multi-purpose machine promises to deliver an uncomplicated espresso machine with all the additional bells and whistles to make cold brew coffee and drip coffee, as well as a built-in frother and steamer. In one fell swoop, the Ninja Luxe Café eliminates three to four different pieces of equipment you might need to create espresso or coffee. This would make it one of the more efficient and affordable coffee makers on the market. But does it deliver?

I spent a week getting to know the ins and outs of the Ninja Luxe Café, determining whether this all-in-one machine was easy enough to use and if it was able to produce quality café-style espresso and coffee. From setup to brew, I'll walk you through my experience.