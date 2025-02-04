There are all the basic food preservation tips to prevent food waste — proper storage of fruits and vegetables, keeping dry ingredients sealed, and of course the magic of refrigeration and freezing — as attempts to slow down and ward off food spoilage. And then there are food optimization tips — how to keep things brighter, fresher, greener, and yes, prettier — because we don't only eat with our taste buds, but our eyes.

For example, the effort to keep greens as vibrant as they were on day one, after they've been introduced to oxygen, the culprit for turning vivid shades murky brown. We've all experienced the ick of opening a container of chunky homemade guacamole just to find the once bright avocados have lost their luster. Chowhound spoke with chef Ajay Sharma of the New York restaurant Kebab aur Sharab about the best approach to keep blended greens from fading. The New York Times acclaimed restaurant, with its menu of Indian street food inspired fare, features chutney on a majority of its menu offerings. The chefs keep it bright green and fresh thanks to a few steps taken before, during, and after prep.

Chef Sharma preaches keeping all components refrigerated, incorporating ice, and two tangy key ingredients that ward off oxidation: lemon and yogurt. Greens are susceptible to turning brown anyway, as are many fruits and vegetables, due to the process of enzymatic browning. When they're thrown in a blender though and whipped with air, oxidation can happen at warp speed.