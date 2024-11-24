What Type Of Fish Is Used For Popeyes' Fish Sandwich?

When people think of Popeyes, the first thing that comes to mind is chicken, and with good reason. Even culinary celebrities are fans of Popeyes — Anthony Bourdain went on record saying Popeyes was his favorite fast food chicken. It isn't just chicken that's great at Popeyes either; its mashed potatoes are some of the best mashed potatoes in fast food, making Popeyes well loved for many reasons.

Fried chicken and mashed potatoes are pretty synonymous with Popeyes' brand, but there is something new at Popeyes that is rather unexpected: seafood. In early 2024, Popeyes brought two seafood items to customers, one of which is a classic fish sandwich. The fish sandwich is made using flounder from Alaska, which is then fried into a delicious, flaky filet.

Although March 2024 is the most recent appearance of the flounder fish sandwich at Popeyes, it is actually not the first time this sandwich has popped up. Originally, it was first released back in 2021.