What Type Of Fish Is Used For Popeyes' Fish Sandwich?
When people think of Popeyes, the first thing that comes to mind is chicken, and with good reason. Even culinary celebrities are fans of Popeyes — Anthony Bourdain went on record saying Popeyes was his favorite fast food chicken. It isn't just chicken that's great at Popeyes either; its mashed potatoes are some of the best mashed potatoes in fast food, making Popeyes well loved for many reasons.
Fried chicken and mashed potatoes are pretty synonymous with Popeyes' brand, but there is something new at Popeyes that is rather unexpected: seafood. In early 2024, Popeyes brought two seafood items to customers, one of which is a classic fish sandwich. The fish sandwich is made using flounder from Alaska, which is then fried into a delicious, flaky filet.
Although March 2024 is the most recent appearance of the flounder fish sandwich at Popeyes, it is actually not the first time this sandwich has popped up. Originally, it was first released back in 2021.
Flounder fish sandwiches
Fish sandwiches might be a far cry from fried chicken, but at Popeyes, fish sandwiches still come back to that delicious Louisiana herbs-and-spices mix that the chain has become known for. Flounder filets are marinated in the delicious seasoning before they are fried up to crispy perfection. The coating used for the flounder filets are also done in Popeyes' signature southern style.
Popeyes' flounder fish sandwich comes in two flavors: original and spicy. Both versions are complete with a buttery brioche bun and a helping of barrel-cured pickles. Customers then have the option to choose between tartar sauce and spicy spread.
Unfortunately, the flounder fish sandwich is in fact a limited item at Popeyes. The restaurant's seafood dishes are usually only available during late February and early March as part of the company's way of observing Lent. If you see flounder fish sandwiches available at your local Popeyes, be sure to snag one and try it while you can!