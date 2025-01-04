The Small Country That Eats The Most Chocolate Per Capita In The World

Who doesn't love chocolate; That irresistibly smooth and creamy goodness that melts on your tongue the moment it touches it? Whether savored on its own, added into a batch of decadent chocolate macarons, or drizzled over some dark chocolate-covered salted caramels, chocolate is the king of all things sweet.

Chocolate is far from being a novel invention as its history dates back to 2000 B.C. The ancient Aztecs and Mayans cherished it so much, that they even went as far as thinking it was a gift from the gods. Talk about ultimate devotion. It would take ages, however, before British chocolatier Joseph Fry figured out just the right blend of cocoa powder, sugar, and cocoa butter to create the world's first modern chocolate bar in 1847.

Ever since, chocolate has become a snack that fans just can't resist. It's gifted for birthdays, handed out to kids on Halloween (its peak sales season) and constantly innovated via its flavor profile by adjusting ingredients like the cocoa percentage in chocolate bars. With that in mind, it's no wonder that 2023's global sales hit a remarkable 7.5 million tons. But can you guess which country takes pride in the highest chocolate consumption per capita? Nope, it's not the U.S. The spotlight, it turns out, belongs to Switzerland. According to data in 2024, the average individual in this small Alpine country consumed an impressive 22 pounds of chocolate a year.