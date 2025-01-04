The Small Country That Eats The Most Chocolate Per Capita In The World
Who doesn't love chocolate; That irresistibly smooth and creamy goodness that melts on your tongue the moment it touches it? Whether savored on its own, added into a batch of decadent chocolate macarons, or drizzled over some dark chocolate-covered salted caramels, chocolate is the king of all things sweet.
Chocolate is far from being a novel invention as its history dates back to 2000 B.C. The ancient Aztecs and Mayans cherished it so much, that they even went as far as thinking it was a gift from the gods. Talk about ultimate devotion. It would take ages, however, before British chocolatier Joseph Fry figured out just the right blend of cocoa powder, sugar, and cocoa butter to create the world's first modern chocolate bar in 1847.
Ever since, chocolate has become a snack that fans just can't resist. It's gifted for birthdays, handed out to kids on Halloween (its peak sales season) and constantly innovated via its flavor profile by adjusting ingredients like the cocoa percentage in chocolate bars. With that in mind, it's no wonder that 2023's global sales hit a remarkable 7.5 million tons. But can you guess which country takes pride in the highest chocolate consumption per capita? Nope, it's not the U.S. The spotlight, it turns out, belongs to Switzerland. According to data in 2024, the average individual in this small Alpine country consumed an impressive 22 pounds of chocolate a year.
What makes Swiss chocolate so special?
One might wonder how such a small country with a population of just under 9 million people managed to secure its place at the top. But when it comes to chocolate, Switzerland has plenty working in its favor — or rather, plenty in its flavor. Home to iconic brands like Lindt and Toblerone (Check out how they rank among popular store-bought chocolate brands), the country is a powerhouse of chocolate craftsmanship. Switzerland's rich chocolate heritage dates back to 1819, when Swiss entrepreneur François-Louis Cailler turned what was once an old mill into one of Switzerland's first chocolate plants. This marked the birth of the Cailler chocolate brand, which — believe it or not — is still around today.
But despite the brand's massive success back then, something was still missing. According to Laurence Tissot, a history professor at Switzerland's University of Neuchâtel, chocolate at the time was salty and bitter. It served little purpose, other than to provide a small boost of energy to the malnourished population. That's when Daniel Peter — who would later team up with Henri Nestlé, future founder of one of the world's leading chocolate brands — introduced milk into the mix, and the rest became milk chocolate history.
Given this reputation for producing some of the finest milk chocolate in the world, is it any surprise that the Swiss are the ultimate chocolate fans? In fact, they take it so seriously, that they even host an annual chocolate festival called Festichoc to celebrate it.
What's behind the Swiss chocolate hype?
Aside from the rich history and the innovative approach to chocolate production, what is it exactly that prompts the Swiss to consume so much chocolate each year? For comparison, the French have a long-standing tradition with wine, but the country can't even begin to match Luxembourg, for instance, where a person can proudly claim a remarkable per capita consumption of 17.7 gallons a year to the average French citizen's estimated 11 gallons.
The reason comes from a combination of several factors, the first being that chocolate is deeply woven into Swiss culture and plays a great role in its gifting custom. Another reason is that the Swiss are extremely proud of Swiss-made brands, and consider them luxurious and sophisticated — much like how Italians view their pizza. Furthermore, with so many options to choose from — about 16 major producers and countless smaller chocolate makers — the variety may make it nearly impossible to resist exploring new flavors in the quest for something unique and fresh.
Finally, with winter temperatures in Switzerland sometimes plunging to a chilly 6 degrees Fahrenheit, chocolate serves as a go-to comfort food, whether sipped as a steaming mug of hot chocolate or enjoyed as a chocolate bar to warm the heart. So next time you feel a cold breeze coming in, take a cue from the wise Swiss. Research even suggests that a piece of dark chocolate could do wonders in soothing your cough, thanks to its theobromine content. As if you needed another reason to enjoy a bit of rich, velvety chocolate.