13 Vegan Chocolate Bars Ranked From Worst To Best

If you're a chocolate lover trying to lead a vegan lifestyle, you know the struggle to find dairy-free dessert options that satisfy your sweet tooth. The problem is worse with chocolate. You want something that's going to hit just that right balance between sinful and virtuous, but also doesn't harm the environment or the people who make a living off it.

But finding that proverbial needle in a haystack is sometimes harder than actually making chocolate. Luckily, vegan chocolate bars have come a long way in recent years, with more brands offering plant-based alternatives that rival their milk chocolate counterparts. With more than 15 years under my belt as a lactose intolerant, on-again-off-again plant-forward eater, I've had my fair share of good and bad chocolate, and committed to sifting through the myriad of options in the store to choose some favorites.

But what makes candy, like a chocolate bar, vegan? Typically, it's the absence of milk products and the use of alternative ingredients like coconut milk, rice milk, or simply a higher percentage of cocoa. When shopping for vegan chocolate, check the ingredient list for any hidden animal products and watch out for additives like milk fat, whey, or casein. If you have soy allergies, soy lecithin is another thing to avoid, while stevia can give bars a strange taste. To help you navigate the world of vegan chocolate, here are 13 popular vegan bars ranked from worst to best.