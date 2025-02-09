A trip to the grocery store can sometimes feel so overwhelming. For caffeine drinkers, that feeling intensifies when we enter the coffee section. From grind size to type of roast, coffee selections are vast, and our confusion grows right along with all the options. While factors like flavor, texture, Fair Trade certifications, and sustainability are important in choosing the best coffee, value can also make a huge difference. If affordability is your main concern with coffee, we have some information that could help in your search for the best coffee. Pre-ground, whole-bean, or pods: Which type of coffee is the cheapest?

That question always depends on factors like brand, quality, size, and packaging, but generally speaking, whole-bean coffee is the most affordable choice. With coffee pods or pre-ground, you'll usually end up paying more for convenience. This makes whole-bean coffee the most cost-effective option. Since you only need to pop coffee pods into a machine and press start, these are typically the most expensive choice. Each coffee serving is individually packaged, so you'll also pay more for the wrapping — and you often need to use two coffee pods per cup anyway. With pre-ground coffee, you'll be shelling out more for the added labor of grinding and processing. That leaves whole bean. You might have to work more for your morning cup, using a coffee grinder or food processor to blitz the beans, but you'll save money and have a better-tasting cup. That's a lot of reasons to love a switch to beans.