Which Type Of Coffee Is The Cheapest?
A trip to the grocery store can sometimes feel so overwhelming. For caffeine drinkers, that feeling intensifies when we enter the coffee section. From grind size to type of roast, coffee selections are vast, and our confusion grows right along with all the options. While factors like flavor, texture, Fair Trade certifications, and sustainability are important in choosing the best coffee, value can also make a huge difference. If affordability is your main concern with coffee, we have some information that could help in your search for the best coffee. Pre-ground, whole-bean, or pods: Which type of coffee is the cheapest?
That question always depends on factors like brand, quality, size, and packaging, but generally speaking, whole-bean coffee is the most affordable choice. With coffee pods or pre-ground, you'll usually end up paying more for convenience. This makes whole-bean coffee the most cost-effective option. Since you only need to pop coffee pods into a machine and press start, these are typically the most expensive choice. Each coffee serving is individually packaged, so you'll also pay more for the wrapping — and you often need to use two coffee pods per cup anyway. With pre-ground coffee, you'll be shelling out more for the added labor of grinding and processing. That leaves whole bean. You might have to work more for your morning cup, using a coffee grinder or food processor to blitz the beans, but you'll save money and have a better-tasting cup. That's a lot of reasons to love a switch to beans.
More reasons why whole bean is best
Pre-ground coffee will make a decent cup of joe, but for coffee lovers and anyone searching for value and quality, you're better off buying whole beans. One reason is that you're able to control the grind size if you grind the beans yourself; there are several grind sizes for coffee across the spectrum of coarse and fine, and every coffee machine works best with particular-sized coffee grounds. If you purchase the wrong size grind for your machine, the coffee won't properly extract and will end up bland or bitter. Different grind sizes are also best if you make your coffee with a French press or a pour-over. If grind size isn't a problem with your pre-ground coffee, freshness might be. Ground coffee loses its flavor over time, but with whole beans, the flavors are preserved for much longer. One final reason to switch to whole beans (if you haven't already) is that, as many coffee experts will tell you, coffee tastes best made from freshly ground beans.
For peace of mind and versatility, whole bean is better. You can grind coffee down to the perfect size, whether you have a French press or drip machine. This saves you from wasting coffee and ensures a crisp and fresh cup. Still, if you're loyal to pre-ground coffee or pods, we get it. Everyone has a preference, and especially on busy mornings, sometimes shelling out a few extra dollars is worth the added convenience. The choice is up to you.