The 12 Unhealthiest Dishes At Texas Roadhouse You Should Avoid Ordering

It shouldn't be that big of a surprise that Cheese Fries make it onto the list of unhealthy items at Texas Roadhouse. Potatoes smothered in cheese, bacon, and whatever else you can dream up seems like a violently American concept, so who can argue about cheese fries' place on the menu here? No one. The Cheese Fries at Texas Roadhouse are described as a large amount of crispy steak fries covered in melted cheddar cheese and bacon bits, with the option to add chili. Now, if you forego the chili, you're looking at 1,240 calories, 580 of which are from fat. You're also looking at a truly staggering 5,400 milligrams (mg) of sodium. The recommended daily intake for an average adult is less than 2,300 mg.

For reference, 2,300 mg of sodium is about a teaspoon of table salt. You're likely getting additional sodium in all of the other stuff you're eating throughout the day. So, if you do choose to indulge in these fries, you're more than doubling your recommendation of salt. Not to mention, you're also inhaling quite a few calories — and this is an appetizer, y'all. Maybe you'll be sharing, but surely there are other options?