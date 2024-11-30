The First Texas Roadhouse Did Not Open In Its Namesake State

The name Texas Roadhouse may conjure visions of the Lone Star State, but it turns out the restaurant doesn't need to be truly Texan to capture fans' loyalty. The focus on quality and a great experience goes a long way. The chain's motto is "Legendary Food, Legendary Service" — and it seems to be working. Restaurants tend to be busy with long wait times, and the steakhouses focus on only dinner during the week. Fans adore the delicious house-made rolls, and their emphasis on high-quality steaks makes it one of the best steakhouse chains in the U.S. Beyond the food, Texas Roadhouse interiors are lively and evoke the southwest, even with the bespoke murals reflecting the local community that cover every steakhouse's interior walls.

While it may not be based in Texas, the brand leans into the spirit of the Lone Star State, offering both hearty portions and a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Then there's the line dancing and country music, of course. It's also known for being affordable as far as steakhouses go. As for how many restaurants are actually in its namesake state? A whopping 12% — 76 total — of all Texas Roadhouse restaurants are in the state. Before you visit one, though, brush up on these need-to-know Texas Roadhouse secrets.