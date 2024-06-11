Make Your Spicy Margaritas Truly Stand Out With One Simple Swap

A major reason to reach for Tabasco Green Jalapeño sauce instead of using grocery store jalapeños or fresh-from-the-garden peppers is the consistent heat level it provides, Toby Maloney, originator of this Tabasco-spiced margarita take and head mixologist at Chicago cocktail bar The Violet Hour, told Punch magazine. Pepper lovers know there's a wide range of heat levels from one pepper to the next — one can be mild and the next could be face-scorchingly hot.

You won't know how hot your pepper is until you've mixed your marg, at which point there's no coming back. On the other hand, when using bottled Tabasco, you can control exactly how much heat your drink has for greater consistency in each drink. All it takes is ½ teaspoon to 1 teaspoon worth of the sauce — unless you're feeling extra daring.

If you have other brands of bottled hot sauce in your pantry, feel free to play a game of experimental mixology, but it's Tabasco Green Jalapeño Sauce that provides the ideal taste and acidity balance to mix perfectly into a margarita, Maloney told Punch. The sauce is mild, and gets its bright flavor from fresh jalapeños. He explained to the magazine that of all the hot sauces out there, the green sauce's lack of vinegar flavor and peppery flavor makes it the standout choice.

