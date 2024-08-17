10 Bottom-Shelf Tequilas That Are Worth The Buy, According To The Pros

When it comes to tequila, certain "musts" apply. Tequila must be made from the blue agave plant. And it must be produced in certain areas of only five authorized states in Mexico to even be called "tequila." However, aside from those rules, how tequila is made is up to the brand producing it. For example, it can contain additives, such as sweeteners, which don't have to be disclosed if they make up less than 1% of the weight in a bottle. And while not all tequilas with additives are necessarily bad, they can have a huge impact on the liquor's flavor profile.

Today, there's a renewed focus on additive-free tequilas because more consumers are demanding transparency about what they are drinking. Additionally, because many cheap tequilas are produced using additives, additive-free options tend to be more expensive. In fact, there is a slew of premium tequilas on the market with some of the most expensive tequilas in the world costing hundreds of dollars, if not thousands.

Thankfully, there are still some affordable tequilas out there that are worth the buy, especially if you intend on using them in cocktails. After all, even Ina Garten prefers to use cheap tequila in her margaritas. We spoke to bartenders and agave spirit experts for their recommended tequilas under $30, including some that are additive-free.

