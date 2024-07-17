Your Pineapple Margarita Isn't Complete Without A Smoky Twist

Tequila and mezcal are both Mexican liquors distilled from the fruit of the agave plant. But while tequila is only made from the blue Weber agave and is produced only in very specific regions in Mexico, mezcal can be made from any of the 40 distillable agave varietals, anywhere in the country. Because of this, mezcal has a very nuanced flavor profile, differing from one brand to another depending on the recipe that's used. This can only be a good thing if you'd like to shake up your margarita routine a little and get something that tastes different for a change.

Mezcal's real selling point is its smoky flavor, which tequila doesn't usually have, thanks to the agave being roasted in underground ovens before distillation. It's how mezcal caught the attention of chefs like Gordon Ramsay, who wholeheartedly embraced it in his own margarita recipe. When combined, the smoky mezcal will impart on the drink a char-like flavor that'll pair beautifully with the tangy sweetness of the pineapple — think of it like boozy, grilled pineapple in a glass.

It's best to use mezcal that isn't too smoky for this recipe to keep it from overwhelming the pineapple, but if your bottling turns out too smoky, you can "dilute" it by mixing it with equal parts tequila. The cleaner-tasting tequila will temper the mezcal and help you preserve the fruity tones of your drink. It's called a pineapple margarita, after all, not a wood-smoke margarita.

