Your Pineapple Margarita Isn't Complete Without A Smoky Twist
No matter where you live in the U.S. or what time of the year it is, you'll have a very hard time finding a cocktail bar that doesn't have the classic margarita on its menu. It's easy to make and has been the drink of choice for bar-goers for decades. But really, if you're wondering why it's so popular, the reason is as simple as it being effing delicious, with the perfect balance between tart lime, sweet triple sec, and the bold, burning kick of tequila. Its popularity also means the classic recipe has spawned countless variations. There are few better drinks to kick back with than the margarita's doubly tropical riff: The pineapple margarita.
Making the basic version of this drink is as simple as adding a splash of pineapple juice and you get yourself a fruity, sweet cocktail to sip as you sunbathe in the backyard. But if you've gotten this far, go the extra mile and make the ultimate version by rimming the glass' rim with smoked sea salt and replacing the tequila with its smoky cousin, mezcal. When combined with the natural sweetness and fruity notes of the pineapple, these smoky ingredients will send your drink clean through the roof and turn into an unforgettable tasting experience.
Forget tequila in your margarita, give mezcal a shot
Tequila and mezcal are both Mexican liquors distilled from the fruit of the agave plant. But while tequila is only made from the blue Weber agave and is produced only in very specific regions in Mexico, mezcal can be made from any of the 40 distillable agave varietals, anywhere in the country. Because of this, mezcal has a very nuanced flavor profile, differing from one brand to another depending on the recipe that's used. This can only be a good thing if you'd like to shake up your margarita routine a little and get something that tastes different for a change.
Mezcal's real selling point is its smoky flavor, which tequila doesn't usually have, thanks to the agave being roasted in underground ovens before distillation. It's how mezcal caught the attention of chefs like Gordon Ramsay, who wholeheartedly embraced it in his own margarita recipe. When combined, the smoky mezcal will impart on the drink a char-like flavor that'll pair beautifully with the tangy sweetness of the pineapple — think of it like boozy, grilled pineapple in a glass.
It's best to use mezcal that isn't too smoky for this recipe to keep it from overwhelming the pineapple, but if your bottling turns out too smoky, you can "dilute" it by mixing it with equal parts tequila. The cleaner-tasting tequila will temper the mezcal and help you preserve the fruity tones of your drink. It's called a pineapple margarita, after all, not a wood-smoke margarita.
Rim the glass with smoky sea salt
Margaritas are almost always served with a salt rim. They're super easy to make: Just wet the rim by swabbing it with the fleshy part of ½ or ¼ of lime, then up-end the glass and grind it into a bowl filled with salt. The salt will stick fast onto the rim and flavor each tangy (and now extra-smoky, thanks to the mezcal) sip with a savory punch. Typically, Kosher salt is used, but as the final touch for today's smoky pineapple margarita, you'll want to use smoked sea salt, instead.
Regular Kosher salt is basically pure salt harvested from underground salt beds with no additives . Sea salt, as its name suggests, is made by evaporating seawater, and depending on the kind you pick the texture and flavor can differ. But the one type of sea salt you should pay close attention to is smoked. After being harvested, the salt is slowly smoked over a wood fire, infusing it with a rich, smoky aroma and flavor ... all of which will be soaked up by your pineapple margarita when you sip it via the salted rim.
There are other ways to further twist this recipe, like adding a touch of smoked paprika for a spicy zing. But for your first smoky pineapple margarita, that will do nicely. Just kick back and enjoy the boozy fruits of your labor — you deserve it!