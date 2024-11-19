8 Alliums To Use In Your Cooking, And What They Do

What do onions and garlic, scallions and chives, leeks and shallots all have in common? They're all alliums, and they all have a well-deserved role in the home kitchen. Alliums are not only delicious on their own; they make a wonderful flavor base for soups, stews, marinades, dressings, and more. There's a reason alliums have been used for thousands of years, after all.

It's true that almost every home cook uses onions on the regular. Garlic is another star player. But plenty of other alliums, from shallots and leeks to lesser-known varieties make appearances in the kitchen less often. Even if you do use them, do you know how to substitute them properly? Or how to achieve the right flavor for a particular dish through correct preparation and cooking? How about where to find the best wild garlic or how to avoid bitterness in onions?

Never fear — by the end of this article, you will. So make like the ancients, who have cultivated onions for at least 5,000 years, and get more alliums in your diet today.