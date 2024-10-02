The Vegan Egg Wash Alternatives You Should Try On Your Baked Goods
Whether you're trying to give a glossy sheen to your chewy coconut chocolate chip cookies or make your chicken breading extra sticky, egg wash is a vital ingredient in any kitchen. An egg wash is simply egg beaten with water and then used to coat various baked goods to give them an appetizing glaze. However, this provides a problem to some bakers, as egg wash doesn't fit in with every diet. If you're vegan, have certain allergies, or are simply trying to be more mindful about what you eat, you may want to forgo traditional egg wash for an egg-free alternative. Fortunately, there are plenty to choose from.
The most straightforward option is probably to use a vegan egg substitute. There are plenty of commercial vegan egg options on the market that cook just like real eggs. One of the good things about using a product like this is that it comes in a resealable container, so you can control the amount you use rather than wasting an entire egg. Simply mix the substitute with a bit of water, and you'll have an effective, vegan wash that works just as well as the real thing. It's ideal for dishes like pastries or bread, where you want a golden finish without any extra flavors.
Plant-based milk
Another popular alternative for egg wash is plant-based milk since it is so accessible and easy to use. You can turn pretty much any variety of plant-based milk into an egg wash as long as it's unsweetened (the sugar can burn). However, soy milk is considered the best option. It creates a lovely golden finish, and looks as shiny as if you used real egg wash. If you can't get your hands on soy milk, oat milk is a solid runner-up.
The mild flavor of plant-based milk makes it a versatile option for both sweet and savory baked goods, like this springy vegetarian pot pie. You don't need any other ingredients to use plant-based milk as an egg wash. Just brush a small amount over the surface of your dough before baking. Plant-based milk is also helpful when sealing dough, but it is not recommended for breading. Without any other ingredients, plant-based milk is also quite runny, so you'll have to use a steady hand when brushing it onto your recipes.
Vegan butter or oil
If you want your baked goods to be more crisp on the outside, vegan butter makes an excellent replacement for egg wash. Thanks to its fat content, vegan butter browns beautifully while delivering subtle richness. It's especially effective for recipes where you want a buttery finish, like puff pastry, savory pies, or dinner rolls. To use vegan butter as an egg wash substitute, simply melt a tablespoon of butter, being careful not to brown it, and brush it lightly over your dough.
For a more neutral alternative, try a cooking oil, like olive, vegetable, or avocado oil. Olive oil is good for dishes that could benefit from its fresh Mediterranean flavor, like pizza crust or garlic bread. For sweeter recipes, you might want to try coconut oil. Brush a small amount of oil onto your dough for a lightly brown result. Both vegan butter and oil, though versatile, are only helpful if you're using the egg wash for aesthetic reasons.
Fruit preserves and maple syrup
If you're looking for a sweet alternative that adds a bit of extra flavor, fruit preserves or maple syrup can be excellent choices. Preserves are delicious when used with fruit-forward recipes like tarts or pastries, particularly orange or apricot preserves, due to their smooth texture and mild sweetness. To use fruit preserves as a wash, heat them over the stove until they become easy to spread. You could also dilute them with water, but this can minimize the fruit flavor. Brush the preserves over your pastries; as they cook in the oven, they'll give your dessert a glossy, golden finish with a hint of fruity flavor. Sadly, fruit preserves won't work to seal dough or secure breading.
Maple syrup is another great option if you're looking for a sweet substitute that creates a caramelized finish. Like fruit preserves, maple syrup adds both shine and flavor to your baked goods, and is a bit more versatile since its sweetness is more neutral. Simply brush a small amount over your recipes before baking, and it will give them a glossy sheen and rich flavor. Be careful not to apply too much syrup, as it can cause the baked goods to brown too quickly. A little goes a long way with maple syrup, so use moderation lest your cinnamon rolls become intolerably sweet. The sticky syrup can also be used to seal down baked goods, but not for other egg wash applications.
Even more options
For a truly unique egg wash alternative, try aquafaba, the liquid from a can of chickpeas. It is packed with starches that make it a great browning agent. Surprisingly, aquafaba does not taste like chickpeas. It is perfectly neutral, and is suitable for a wide variety of dishes. Just collect the liquid from a strained can of chickpeas to brush down your dough. In general, three tablespoons of aquafaba equals one egg. Aquafaba can also glue dough to itself, but vegan egg substitute is really the best option if you need to bread something.
As you search for your favorite egg wash substitute, explore the best of many worlds by combining different ingredients. For example, mixing maple syrup with plant-based milk will create a thicker, darker wash that results in a sweeter, more golden finish. Experimenting with different combinations will help you find the formula that provides the exact taste, texture, and appearance you're looking for.
Each of these vegan egg wash substitutes have their own pros and cons, but all can be used to give a bit of shine to a late-night batch of cookies. With a bit of time, you'll find the best match for your specific cooking needs. In the meantime, check out the rest of our advice on all things vegan, like this substitute for vegan coleslaw.