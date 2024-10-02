The Vegan Egg Wash Alternatives You Should Try On Your Baked Goods

Whether you're trying to give a glossy sheen to your chewy coconut chocolate chip cookies or make your chicken breading extra sticky, egg wash is a vital ingredient in any kitchen. An egg wash is simply egg beaten with water and then used to coat various baked goods to give them an appetizing glaze. However, this provides a problem to some bakers, as egg wash doesn't fit in with every diet. If you're vegan, have certain allergies, or are simply trying to be more mindful about what you eat, you may want to forgo traditional egg wash for an egg-free alternative. Fortunately, there are plenty to choose from.

The most straightforward option is probably to use a vegan egg substitute. There are plenty of commercial vegan egg options on the market that cook just like real eggs. One of the good things about using a product like this is that it comes in a resealable container, so you can control the amount you use rather than wasting an entire egg. Simply mix the substitute with a bit of water, and you'll have an effective, vegan wash that works just as well as the real thing. It's ideal for dishes like pastries or bread, where you want a golden finish without any extra flavors.