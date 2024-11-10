Why You Should Use Vegan Butter For Your Colorful Cookies

There is a reason why restaurants, from the local diner to your city's upscale hot spot, abide by the principle that we eat with our eyes first. Bright colors can take a dish from mundane to magnificent, and baking is no exception. Baking cookies is a craft, and color can play a surprisingly significant role in creating visually stunning and appetizing treats. And if upping your game to produce eye-catching baked goods is your goal, the secret lies in the type of butter you use. Vegan butter is your key to whipping up colorful treats that will look as good as they taste.

There is no denying that butter is an important component of any delicious baked treat. Dairy butter typically has a vivid, yellow tint that can subtly alter the color of your cookies, muting any vibrant hues you may want them to have. Vegan-friendly butter, on the other hand, tends to be lighter in color, thereby allowing other colorful ingredients to shine through without affecting the overall flavors and texture of the cookie. This makes plant-based butter an ideal choice for bakers who want to create cookies with bold, bright, and natural colors without relying on food colorings and dyes.