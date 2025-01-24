The Mistake To Avoid When Substituting For Eggs In Vegan Recipes

A vegan diet can be a great choice for your health, the planet, and animal welfare, but no matter your motivations, adjusting your lifestyle can take some getting used to. One particularly tricky question is how to suitably tweak a recipe to make it vegan while avoiding one easy-to-make mistake.

When it comes to staple ingredients such as eggs and dairy, simply picking up a carton of a designated, ready-made substitution from your nearest vegan-friendly grocery chain won't always give you the best recipe results. Instead, you may need to adjust your understanding of the original ingredient's purpose. Eggs, in particular, can perform different roles in a recipe, especially when it comes to baked goods, so having a few different egg substitutions in your arsenal is a good idea.

For further insight, Chowhound turned to vegan celebrity chef and celebrated baker Chris Tucker, who's known for his innovative plant-based recipes. Tucker says that, "Substituting eggs in different recipes is not a 'one size fits most' scenario. Eggs are used in baked goods for a couple of reasons, to provide levity so the bake can rise, but to also add moisture." When substituting eggs in vegan baked goods, his advice is to understand what role they play in your recipe first.