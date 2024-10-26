Are Boxed Cake Mixes Typically Vegan?

Being vegan often means being diligent when it comes to reading labels. And sometimes, you get a pleasant surprise when something in the supermarket is unexpectedly vegan. One of those items is boxed cake mix. A majority of the time, the boxed mixes contain a combination of flour, sugar, leavening products, additives, and something like cocoa, vanilla, or artificial flavoring to give the cake its signature taste.

What usually makes a cake mix not vegan is the list of wet ingredients called for on the back of the box. Most cake mixes recommend adding eggs, water, and oil or butter for the batter. Luckily, eggs and butter are easy to replace, and we recommend swapping out several ingredients when making boxed cake mix, regardless of if you're vegan or not.

Big brand names like Duncan Hines, Betty Crocker, and Pillsbury do not market making vegan cake mixes, but many of their products are. The box won't boast a vegan label, so the allergen list is the quickest way to check to see if a mix contains animal-based ingredients. Sometimes, the box might say "May contain milk," meaning the factory of origin produces other foods with milk — so it's probably still vegan. Betty Crocker's entire SuperMoist cake mix line and Duncan Hine's Signature and Classic lines appear to all be vegan, but neither of the brands' angel food cake mixes are. Pillsbury's products appear to have more variation — the brand's Traditional Chocolate mix is vegan, for instance, but the Traditional Vanilla is not.