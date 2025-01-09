Prevent Vegan Buttercream From Splitting With A Simple Tip

If you've ever been intimidated by the thought of vegan baking, don't be. With a few simple swaps and substitutions under your belt — such as finding a trusty vegan butter and mastering the use of flax eggs or aquafaba — whipping up vegan versions of your favorite baked goods is, literally, a piece of cake. But no plant-based baker's arsenal is complete without mastering a basic vegan buttercream, of course. When done right, it should be airy, fluffy, spreadable, and indistinguishable from its conventional counterpart.

For a well-combined, smooth, never-curdled texture, the secret's all about how you handle your butter. Steer clear of the microwave and always use butter that's been gradually warmed to room temp, but hasn't yet melted into a liquified puddle.If your butter is rock hard and straight from the fridge, good luck getting a mixer through it, but if it's overly melty, curdling and splitting is common. It's all about the Goldilocks range of just warm enough.

Any brand of vegan butter should work, though you may want to opt for a stick versus a tub for easier measuring. Simply let sit on the countertop until room temp but still firm. Beat with a stand mixer or by hand with a whisk, combining your sugar and other ingredients (use a high quality vanilla for truly impressive buttercream) until smooth and stiff enough to hold its shape when spread onto cakes.