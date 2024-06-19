You Might Not Know The Name Of America's Largest Pizza Chain

When you think of American pizza chains, a few big names probably come to mind. Domino's and Pizza Hut are a familiar site in practically every U.S. city, and names like Little Caesars and Papa John's are right up there as well. You would probably assume that one of these giants is the biggest pizza chain in America, but you'd be wrong about that. The pizza chain with the most locations in the U.S. is Hunt Brothers Pizza, yet despite its dominant position, there's a strong chance you've never even heard of it.

Hunt Brothers isn't just the largest pizza chain in the U.S. — it's the largest by a landslide. According to ScrapeHero, there are 9,703 Hunt Brothers locations as of 2024. Compare that to Domino's and Pizza Hut, each of which has just shy of 7,000 franchise outposts. Papa John's barely tops 3,000 locations, less than ⅓ of Hunt Brothers, so why isn't the latter a household name?

There are a few reasons that you might not know of Hunt Brothers Pizza. For starters, although it boasts the most total locations of any American pizza chain, it is only present in 36 states, mainly in the South and Midwest. Compare that to Domino's, Pizza Hut, Little Caesars, and Papa John's, which have locations in all 50 states. The other key factor is that Hunt Brothers operates on a completely different business model than these other chains, quietly hiding its locations right in front of our eyes.

