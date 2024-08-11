​Instant Miso Soup Is The Start To The Easiest Breakfast Ever

If you enjoy creative savory breakfasts, like adding mirin to your scrambled eggs, here's one idea that won't involve breaking out any frying pans, whisking any eggs, or soaking up bacon grease: Get your hands on some instant miso soup. The idea isn't to have an all-liquid breakfast (although if you do choose to eat just miso soup alone, it still has plenty of nutritional benefits as it contains probiotics and calcium). Rather, miso soup is just the starting point for a flavorful breakfast that's effortless to throw together if you have the right foods on hand.

Advertisement

To bulk up your breakfast, you can add all sorts of pre-chopped or pre-prepared add-ons to give yourself a full platter. The umami flavor of miso soup is a formidable backdrop for a pretty wide range of vegetables, meats, and eggs prepared in different ways, so think of it as a choose-your-own-adventure breakfast based on what you have, or what you like.

A good option that won't require prep is to buy pre-prepared deli-style extras from an Asian grocery store. The banchan section of Korean supermarket H-Mart is a perfect example. (Yes, miso is Japanese and the banchan section is predominantly Korean, but the flavors of ingredients like kimchi or marinated tofu still pair well.) The sky's the limit here: You could add pickled radish, preserved fish, or a Korean omelet, and all you'll have to do is crack open the container and put those sides on a plate or in a bowl.

Advertisement