The Ramen Ingredient That Can Take Your Pizza Sauce To The Next Level

Where pizza is concerned, tomato sauce recipes often lean slightly sweet. Tomatoes themselves tend to be sweet, and chefs often add sugar (in addition to salt, pepper, pepper flakes, garlic, and basil) to create that iconic pizza flavor profile. But what if you took the same tomato sauce base and layered in a more savory punch? That's just what Nicole Bean, owner and operator of Pizaro's Pizza Napoletana in Houston, Texas, recommended when she spoke exclusively with Chowhound about all things pizza. "A few ingredients I think are very fun and unexpected flavors to add to pizza sauce include miso," she told us.

Miso is a fermented soybean paste that's popular in Japanese cooking. It has a nutty, salty, umami taste that can vary in strength across varieties and is most often used as a flavorful base for ramen dishes, soups, stews, marinades, curries, and dressings. When added to pizza or marinara sauce, it's almost the equivalent of adding a bouillon cube with a thickening agent. There's no need to cook it on its own or prep it in any way. Bean just recommends adding a small amount as your sauce heats, then mixing well to help incorporate it.

If you're unsure about miso's flavor profile, or if you don't want to purchase an entire tub, start by adding a splash of soy sauce to your tomato sauce. What tastes like a strong salty flavor on its own incorporates well into bold sauces for a savory kick.