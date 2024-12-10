How Long Can You Keep Miso Before It Spoils?

Miso is a flavor bomb of Japanese cuisine, but many cooks don't fully understand how to use it or, even more important, how long you can keep it before it goes bad. The paste, which can be made from a variety of fermented ingredients and a whole lot of salt, can last a long time when stored properly, making it an ideal staple to jazz up all kinds of dishes. Unopened, miso can last up to a year past its expiration date, and even longer if it's refrigerated. Once it's been opened, it usually lasts for up to six months in the fridge before it starts to lose its freshness. Despite the fact that fermentation and a heavy dose of sodium help preserve it, miso can still lose its freshness and even spoil.

The most obvious way to tell your miso has gone bad is the presence of mold. According to the USDA, even just some surface mold is cause for concern because it can invade the food below. Rather than scrape off the mold and hope for the best, it's best to toss out the miso and pick up a fresh batch. As miso begins to spoil, you may also notice a change in color and smell. However, the smell test isn't the most reliable way to make your decision about its freshness because foodborne pathogens don't always have an odor. It will likely start to darken though; throw it out to avoid making yourself and others sick.