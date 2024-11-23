For A Tastier Margarita, Fire Up The Grill

While limes are associated with a classic margarita, feel free to get creative when it comes to the fruit you choose for this cocktail. You could slice up oranges, tangerines, or grapefruits (or try Ina Garten's unconventional margarita tip and use a lemon or two). You could also use non-citrus fruits that traditionally hold up well on a grill, like watermelon, pineapple, or peach.

Once your grill is nice and hot, add the fruit of your choice cut-side down and let them cook until they develop char marks, which should take about four minutes. When they're ready to be pulled off the grill, let them cool for several minutes before juicing or blending them to complete your drink. Be sure to save a few whole slices of fruit as a garnish.

Exposing your fruits to the high heat of the grill will cause their sugars to caramelize, which lessens the bite of acidity from the citrus, but makes the sweetness almost candy-like without tasting artificially sweet like some pre-made margarita mixes. Charring the fruit also adds notes of bitterness and a gentle hint of smoky heat. Add a salted rim, and you have a delicious margarita with an impressive depth of flavor — and all your guests will think you're a genius mixologist.