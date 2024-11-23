For A Tastier Margarita, Fire Up The Grill
Margaritas are beloved across the globe, and have even previously topped the charts as the most popular cocktail in the world. While a perfect, classic margarita recipe includes tequila, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, and a salted rim, endless variations of this cocktail have evolved over the years. Margaritas are on the menu at many eateries (and we've ranked the margs at chain restaurants from worst to best), but they have also become a popular beverage to make at home and serve to a crowd of thirsty guests. While sugary bottles of pre-made margarita mix are abundantly stacked on liquor store shelves, you don't have to settle for a mediocre sugar-bomb in order to enjoy a margarita at home. For a complex cocktail with a balance of flavors, fire up your grill.
If you're confused as to why you need to light some charcoal in order to make a cold drink, hear us out. No, you will not be dousing your grill grates in tequila (and please don't do that anyway). Grilling fruits and then using their juices in your margarita will intensify their natural sweetness, while also introducing a subtle smoky flavor. Taking this quick, extra step will result in a sophisticated cocktail worthy of being served at a restaurant.
Why grilling citrus fruits elevates a margarita
While limes are associated with a classic margarita, feel free to get creative when it comes to the fruit you choose for this cocktail. You could slice up oranges, tangerines, or grapefruits (or try Ina Garten's unconventional margarita tip and use a lemon or two). You could also use non-citrus fruits that traditionally hold up well on a grill, like watermelon, pineapple, or peach.
Once your grill is nice and hot, add the fruit of your choice cut-side down and let them cook until they develop char marks, which should take about four minutes. When they're ready to be pulled off the grill, let them cool for several minutes before juicing or blending them to complete your drink. Be sure to save a few whole slices of fruit as a garnish.
Exposing your fruits to the high heat of the grill will cause their sugars to caramelize, which lessens the bite of acidity from the citrus, but makes the sweetness almost candy-like without tasting artificially sweet like some pre-made margarita mixes. Charring the fruit also adds notes of bitterness and a gentle hint of smoky heat. Add a salted rim, and you have a delicious margarita with an impressive depth of flavor — and all your guests will think you're a genius mixologist.