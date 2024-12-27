The Best Tequila For Margaritas
Margaritas only include a short list of ingredients but that's why the quality of each ingredient used is so important. There's tequila for sipping, tequila for shots, and it seems that everyone has the tequila they swear by for margaritas. Chowhound chatted with Jaime Salas, Head of Advocacy of Agave at Proximo Spirits to hear his top tequila recommendation for making the best margaritas.
For both margaritas on the rocks and frozen margaritas, Salas says, "Both gold and silver tequila work well in any type of margarita." Silver, also referred to as blanco, is typically the most common choice for margaritas. Because these are younger and unaged, the sweet, sour, and salty flavors of the cocktail are allowed to shine. Gold — not to be confused with aged tequila — is a blanco tequila with caramel coloring added.
When it comes to brands, Salas recommends Jose Cuervo Especial Silver as it's an "agave-forward tequila, adding an array of citrus flavors to elevate any margarita." Jose Cuervo Especial Silver is also cheap and easy-to-find, usually going for only $20 per bottle. Ina Garten also swears by cheap tequila for margaritas. Still, it's important to note that this type of tequila isn't 100% blue agave, meaning that 49% of the liquor can be made from something such as corn alcohol. This tequila, often called mixto, could be the culprit for causing headaches later. It'll also make a margarita similar to one you can get at an average chain restaurant. As for gold tequila, Salas noted that this also works for any type of margarita, because gold tequila is just blanco tequila with added coloring and no extra flavor.
Using reposada tequila for margaritas
If you're looking for a purer tequila, Jaime Salas recommends Cuervo Tradicional Reposado as another solid option. "It's 100% blue agave and rested in charred oak and is very 'tequilero' in character. Its flavor of cooked agave and stewed tropical fruits backed by lingering notes of vanilla, clove, cinnamon, and toffee make it a great tequila that adds an incredible depth to margaritas," he says. Reposado, also sometimes simply labeled as aged tequila, is tequila that has been aged for 2-12 months in whiskey barrels or French oak. It's quite versatile as a spirit. Both pleasant to sip on and delicious in cocktails, reposado adds a welcome level of flavor complexity to margaritas.
Due to the aging process, this tequila's strong taste could cover up some of the other flavors present in a margarita, so it might not be the top choice for everyone. Reposado bottles can also be a bit pricier than blanco, which may not make sense if you're crafting margaritas on a budget. It's a similar story for anejo or extra anejo tequila, which are aged anywhere from 1 to 3 years — sometimes even longer. Generally, these are too flavorful for margarita cocktails and are best sipped on their own. However, some sophisticated tequila fans may prefer such a bold margarita.
Alternatives to Jose Cuervo for margaritas
Jose Cuervo, although the most popular tequila in the world, is somewhat divisive. Some tequilas from the brand are better than others, like those from the Reserva de la Famila line, but overall, the tequila brand can be hit or miss. Though it's probably the easiest tequila to find on store shelves and has hard-to-beat prices, there are plenty of other brands worth trying that use 100% blue agave and that won't break the bank.
For just $10 more than Jose Cuervo's Blanco Especial, you can snag a bottle of bartender-recommended Herradura blanco tequila for $31.99. This unaged tequila is smooth with slight vegetal notes and can be found at a retailer like Total Wine. If your local Trader Joe's sells hard alcohol, try to score a bottle of Espolon Blanco tequila. This bottle has an affordable price tag of $24.99 and is considered to boast a fresh and slightly sweet taste.
If you're going for a reposado tequila, know that you'll probably pay a bit more for a decent bottle. Once again, Herradura comes recommended as a reposado option with a moderate price tag of $50. For something even more budget-friendly — but not lacking in quality or flavor — go for Espanita reposado ($32) or Tequila Tapatio reposado ($41). Espanita is surprisingly light and floral for a reposado, while Tapatio is a touch sweet and herbaceous.