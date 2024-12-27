The Best Tequila For Margaritas

Margaritas only include a short list of ingredients but that's why the quality of each ingredient used is so important. There's tequila for sipping, tequila for shots, and it seems that everyone has the tequila they swear by for margaritas. Chowhound chatted with Jaime Salas, Head of Advocacy of Agave at Proximo Spirits to hear his top tequila recommendation for making the best margaritas.

For both margaritas on the rocks and frozen margaritas, Salas says, "Both gold and silver tequila work well in any type of margarita." Silver, also referred to as blanco, is typically the most common choice for margaritas. Because these are younger and unaged, the sweet, sour, and salty flavors of the cocktail are allowed to shine. Gold — not to be confused with aged tequila — is a blanco tequila with caramel coloring added.

When it comes to brands, Salas recommends Jose Cuervo Especial Silver as it's an "agave-forward tequila, adding an array of citrus flavors to elevate any margarita." Jose Cuervo Especial Silver is also cheap and easy-to-find, usually going for only $20 per bottle. Ina Garten also swears by cheap tequila for margaritas. Still, it's important to note that this type of tequila isn't 100% blue agave, meaning that 49% of the liquor can be made from something such as corn alcohol. This tequila, often called mixto, could be the culprit for causing headaches later. It'll also make a margarita similar to one you can get at an average chain restaurant. As for gold tequila, Salas noted that this also works for any type of margarita, because gold tequila is just blanco tequila with added coloring and no extra flavor.