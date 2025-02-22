5 Creative Toppings For Hot Chocolate Beyond Marshmallows

When temperatures drop, it's time for hot chocolate. Whether you're grabbing one of the popular brands of hot chocolate mix or serving enough to sate a crowd, you'll want to make the most out of your cocoa-imbued endeavors. You probably know some of the common points of discussion concerning a better mug of hot chocolate: Whether it's best to use milk or water, or how to take a page out of the French tradition and use butter, but too often, less attention goes to the very last thing you do to your cup.

You might not have thought much of hot chocolate toppings, having perhaps typecast marshmallows, cinnamon, and whipped cream to that category, but believe us when we say that your hot chocolate deserves so much more. You owe it to yourself to switch up those toppings and try some new and interesting combinations.