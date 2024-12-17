10 Genius Hacks For Restaurant-Quality Hot Chocolate

There are few drinks that can bring joy and warmth to even the coldest of winter days quite like a piping hot mug of hot chocolate. This creamy concoction of drinkable chocolate is a universally loved beverage. For this reason, powdery store-bought mixes can be purchased at almost any grocery store. While some of these mixes are extremely great, there's just something that restaurants do to make hot chocolate that elevates it into the stratosphere and keeps us coming back for more.

In search of a better cup of hot chocolate, we reached out to as many chocolatiers as we could find to see if we could discover some secret hacks to making better quality cups of cocoa at home. From coast to coast, chefs told us their genius hacks for getting that restaurant-quality hot chocolate without having to step foot outside your door. Read on to level-up your cocoa game.