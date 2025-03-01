12 Best Foods To Beer Batter And Fry

Southerners are no strangers to battering up just about anything and then tossing it into a deep fryer. But when it comes to beer batter, there are definitely some foods that are better suited than others, and some you might not have thought of.

From the usual suspects of pickles and fish to the more uncommon, such as asparagus and bacon, we have cultivated a list of the best foods to beer batter and fry. But why does everyone love a good beer batter in the first place? It's all about the carbonation. This adds a lightness and crispiness to your mushrooms or french fries that you won't get with other batters. It also cooks faster, which can help keep the inside soft and succulent while delivering a delightful crunch on the outside.

What makes the best beer batter? While there are a number of varieties and twists on the recipe, the main ingredients are flour, salt, baking powder, egg, and, the most important ingredient, beer. Choosing the right beer doesn't have to be difficult — light beers and lagers are most commonly used, but darker beers can bring a richer taste. At the end of the day, though, it comes down to personal preference — and what you're battering, of course. Read on to find your next fried appetizer.