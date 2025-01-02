It's Time To Put Down The Chicken Tenders And Swap Them For Another Lean Meat

When making turkey tenders, you can use anything from actual turkey tenderloins to slices of turkey breast. If using the latter, you'll have to slice them to be tender-sized, since a turkey breast is larger.

Turkey tenders can come together in two ways: battered or breaded. The batter can be a mixture of flour and any liquid, such as water, buttermilk, or even beer. If you go the battered route, though, you won't be able to air-fry or bake them because the batter will fall off. Instead, you'll have the most success with the traditional oil-fried method. Season the batter with anything you want, such as salt, pepper, or a little paprika and garlic powder. Since turkey has a mild flavor, the seasoning for the batter will shine in your dish.

The same seasoning rule applies to breaded tenders. No liquid needed here, but you might want to dip them in a flour and egg wash before coating them in seasoned bread crumbs. With this route, you have more options for cooking. Breaded turkey tenders are great in the air fryer or oven, as well as fried in oil. Finally, you can amp up the classic turkey dinner vibe by pairing these tenders with the perfect homemade gravy.