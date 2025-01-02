It's Time To Put Down The Chicken Tenders And Swap Them For Another Lean Meat
Chicken tenders and fingers have long been a go-to meal for kids and adults alike. Tenders are beloved for being a simple dish: breaded or battered chicken tenderloin that's fried and enjoyed with everything from ketchup to honey mustard. But it might be time for something new, and there's another meat you should be utilizing for tenders that are just as tasty and even a little leaner: turkey.
While you might associate turkey with the holiday season, this goes beyond scoring enviable leftover Thanksgiving turkey. Turkeys are generally larger than chickens, so bigger turkey tenderloin (from the part of the bird under the breast) means more meat all around, as well as bigger tenders. Nutritionally, turkey and chicken meat have similar protein content, though the fat content depends on the cut of meat, and whether the skin is included. Overall, turkey is slightly lower in fat and calories, which means this meat deserves more than just one meal per year. There are a number of ways to make turkey tenders, including the classic fried tenders, oven-baked, or air-fried.
Swap chicken for turkey to make turkey tenders
When making turkey tenders, you can use anything from actual turkey tenderloins to slices of turkey breast. If using the latter, you'll have to slice them to be tender-sized, since a turkey breast is larger.
Turkey tenders can come together in two ways: battered or breaded. The batter can be a mixture of flour and any liquid, such as water, buttermilk, or even beer. If you go the battered route, though, you won't be able to air-fry or bake them because the batter will fall off. Instead, you'll have the most success with the traditional oil-fried method. Season the batter with anything you want, such as salt, pepper, or a little paprika and garlic powder. Since turkey has a mild flavor, the seasoning for the batter will shine in your dish.
The same seasoning rule applies to breaded tenders. No liquid needed here, but you might want to dip them in a flour and egg wash before coating them in seasoned bread crumbs. With this route, you have more options for cooking. Breaded turkey tenders are great in the air fryer or oven, as well as fried in oil. Finally, you can amp up the classic turkey dinner vibe by pairing these tenders with the perfect homemade gravy.