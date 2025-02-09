7 Best Beers For Battering Fish And Chips And 3 To Avoid

Breading is a popular feature of seafood, whether a delectable crust of potato chips or a paper-thin tempura coating. But when it comes to fish and chips, Britain's defining street food calls for a batter to hold up to the golden-brown glory. You guessed it: beer batter. Batter usually contains ingredients like flour, cornstarch, baking soda, and wet components like egg and water. A crisp ale in the mix lends extra dimension and a hint of flavor that permeates the cod, halibut, or haddock filets.

There are distinct reasons to incorporate beer into deep-fried dishes like this — mainly, for texture. The drink is fermented with yeast, and due to the methods used during brewing, it builds up carbonation. When the coated filets make contact with the hot oil, the fizzy suds and bready aromas activate, forming a shell over the flaky fish that's extra crisp and crunchy. And who can argue against sipping the rest of the beer while you cook?

Frustratingly for home cooks, recipes for homemade beer batter can be vague. They will list beer as an ingredient, yet they won't specify what variety or style to reach for. Perhaps that means you don't have to be very picky about what you pour in. But from the experts' standpoint, a problematic brew can make your beachside-style feast flounder. Check out some of the best beers for the job, as well as the types to (generally) skip.