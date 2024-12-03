The Expert-Approved Dipping Sauce You Need To Try With Tempura

Tempura has become a tasty go-to snack throughout the United States. The combination of a light, crispy batter and perfectly deep-fried bites of shrimp, potato, and other veggies makes tempura a crave-worthy side dish or an addition to a soothing ramen bowl. One element often taken for granted is tempura's dipping sauce. It might seem like it's soy sauce and "whatever," but in fact, there is a specific sauce that goes with tempura called tentsuyu. According to Billy Wang, owner of New York City restaurant Sanuki Udon, the classic accompaniment has a very specific ratio of ingredients, and soy sauce isn't even the main component.

Wang is a New York University Stern School of Business graduate and son of the founders of NYC's famous Ollie's Chinese family restaurants. In early 2024 Wang opened a fast casual Japanese spot where customers build their udon noodle bowls in an assembly line the same way people do at many poké spots or Chipotle. And while the restaurant is the first of its kind in New York, the format is common in Japan, and similar station-style noodle restaurants exist in Seattle and elsewhere. Part of the Sanuki Udon menu is dedicated to well-made tempura, and Wang knows the topic well. Chowhound reached out to Wang, who says his restaurant uses the classic version of tentsuyu for its tempura dipping sauce.