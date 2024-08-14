The Secret To Crispier Fried Pickles Is Waiting In Your Liquor Cabinet

Ahhh, a salty, juicy pickle inside a crispy, crunchy exterior. Fried pickles are one of those comfort foods that seem almost too good to be true. They're a great appetizer or snack, they pair well with a variety of dipping sauces, and they're relatively easy to make. However, if you've struggled with getting your fried pickles adequately crispy, you're not alone. The good news is that help is waiting just inside your liquor cabinet.

That's right, vodka is the secret ingredient you need to make deep-frying at home a breeze. Whether you're using a wet batter with flour and cornstarch to cover your pickles in a deep-fried coating or a dry batter for a subtler and lighter layer of crunch, the clear spirit will give your fried pickles the perfect crispy texture. You'll never have to deal with soggy or overcooked fried pickles again once you try this simple hack.