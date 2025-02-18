10 Weirdest Fast Food Chain Collaborations Of All Time

Combine two of the things people love most, and you'll find instant success. That's exactly what happened for Chipotle and e.l.f. Cosmetics when they merged affordable food and affordable makeup into a wonderfully quirky line of limited edition products. And after selling out in just a few minutes the first time around in 2020, the brands partnered up to do it all over again in 2021.

The second, more recent collection featured four Chipotle-inspired cosmetic items. E.l.f. released a lip gloss called "Make It Hot." As the name alludes to, it bears resemblance to the qualities of hot sauce in more than one way. Not only does it have that same plumping effect that mimics the feeling of having leftover hot sauce on your mouth, but its vibrant pink-red hue looks even more appealing than that bottle of Tabasco sauce you would've poured onto your burrito.

The next offering was an earthy eyeshadow palette that contains the familiar colors you would see at your local Chipotle, resulting in 12 shades that come in a mix of matte, metallic, and shimmer finishes. Of course, each is given a clever name such as "Sofritas" and "Hot Salsa." And to smooth it all out, customers were able to purchase an avocado-shaped sponge set to be used for applying face makeup. Lastly, these items could all be thrown into a makeup bag made to look like Chipotle's signature brown paper bag. But instead of those crispy tortilla chips, it can hold all your e.l.f. goodies.