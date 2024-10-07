The Popular Fast Food Chain That Also Happens To Be One Of The Largest Toy Distributors

The fast food giant McDonald's has some pretty impressive statistics associated with it, and well it should. It's been around since 1940, and its iconic golden arches are recognized worldwide thanks to its nearly 42,000 locations (via Statista). To put it in perspective, McDonald's sells 75 hamburgers a second across the world. Yes, that's per second, and there are 86,400 of them in 24 hours. But it isn't just food that this behemoth sells in droves, McDonald's is also one of the largest toy distributors in the world.

If you're wondering how and why that's possible, just look at its Happy Meal. The company sells an estimated 3.2 million of these kid's meals a day, according to 2017 data from Sense360 (via Forbes). However, back in the late 1970s, McDonald's was reluctant to launch the Happy Meal nationally after ad executive Bob Bernstein pitched the idea to the corporation (possibly based on an idea by Yolanda Fernandez, a McDonald's franchisee in Guatemala). Corporate execs had been burned before. McDonald's has had big misses with some of its products over the years, including hot dogs and spaghetti. The kid's meal in the red cardboard box, on the other hand, became a big hit after the company rolled out Happy Meals across its U.S. locations in 1979. A big part of the appeal has been the toys found inside.