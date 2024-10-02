Wendy's Brings The Krabby Patty To Life In Latest SpongeBob SquarePants Collab

For 25 years, television viewers have salivated over the work of the world's preeminent animated fry cook, SpongeBob SquarePants. Now, in honor of SpongeBob celebrating a quarter of a century on air, you can try the legendary Krabby Patty for yourself, thanks to a special collaboration between Paramount and Wendy's.

Beginning on October 8th, Wendy's will be serving Krabby Patties at all of its locations in the United States, Canada, and Guam, and through the Wendy's mobile app. However, residents of Los Angeles will have a one day head start with a SpongeBob-inspired immersive drive-thru experience held at Wendy's Panorama City location on October 7 and October 8. Eager fans will likely have to move quickly, as the deal will only be here for a limited time. However, Wendy's has yet to reveal exactly when the Krabby Patty will be gone, so if any SpongeBob fans or scheming plankton wish to get their hands on one, they had better act fast.