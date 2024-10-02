Wendy's Brings The Krabby Patty To Life In Latest SpongeBob SquarePants Collab
For 25 years, television viewers have salivated over the work of the world's preeminent animated fry cook, SpongeBob SquarePants. Now, in honor of SpongeBob celebrating a quarter of a century on air, you can try the legendary Krabby Patty for yourself, thanks to a special collaboration between Paramount and Wendy's.
Beginning on October 8th, Wendy's will be serving Krabby Patties at all of its locations in the United States, Canada, and Guam, and through the Wendy's mobile app. However, residents of Los Angeles will have a one day head start with a SpongeBob-inspired immersive drive-thru experience held at Wendy's Panorama City location on October 7 and October 8. Eager fans will likely have to move quickly, as the deal will only be here for a limited time. However, Wendy's has yet to reveal exactly when the Krabby Patty will be gone, so if any SpongeBob fans or scheming plankton wish to get their hands on one, they had better act fast.
What you'll get with your Krabby Patty Kollab meal
Wendy's has a long history of unique and successful marketing tactics. Its famous square patties began as a marketing scheme, part of a larger plan that has only gone bigger in the decades since. The new Krabby Patty Kollab with Paramount presents diners with not just one, but two items inspired by Bikini Bottom. Of course, there's the Krabby Patty, a quarter-pound burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and two slices of cheese, just as SpongeBob likes it. It's dressed with a top-secret sauce that will surely have Plankton turning green with envy... well, greener.
Wendy's Krabby Patty Kollab also includes a new member of the Frosty family: the Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty, which consists of a classic vanilla Frosty combined with a pineapple and mango-flavored puree swirled throughout. The meal's release is timely, as Wendy's could use a publicity boost after recent controversy regarding the fast food giant's dynamic pricing model set to debut in 2025. Tugging on the heartstrings of a generation of Nickelodeon fans certainly seems like a potential recipe for success.