Transform The Flavor Of Canned Tomato Soup With A Special Finishing Oil
Who doesn't enjoy the convenience that canned soups offer when time is of the essence? There's no shortage of flavors and brands on the shelves to choose from, especially given the varied taste preferences among shoppers. But one tried-and-true classic flavor is tomato soup. While it can be delicious plain, you can upgrade it into a restaurant-worthy dish with a simple but mighty ingredient: flavor-infused oil. This quick and easy addition incorporates depth and complexity to even the most basic canned tomato soup.
So, what is infused oil? Simply put, this condiment can be any edible oil that has been heated or steeped with herbs, spices, or other seasonings. The heating process helps release tasty compounds from the aromatics, imbuing the oil with a hint of flavor. When it comes to infused oil, a little goes a long way. Just one spoonful of infused oil over your hot soup can get your taste buds dancing with delight.
From a simple soup to an inspired entree
First, consider all the different flavor combos you can use in your soup. Garlic oil and truffle oil can add an elegant Italian flair, while varieties of chili oil can liven up your tomato soup with Asian-inspired flavors. A chipotle-flavored oil topping could transport you to the vibrant food scenes of Mexico, while a harissa-infused oil could be the topping of your Mediterranean dreams. You can even experiment with an Indian-inspired oil infused with mustard seeds, cumin, and turmeric, or a Middle Eastern version punctuated with smoky paprika and za'atar.
If you're looking to find some unique oils on the market, brands Brightland and TRUFF offer some high quality olive oil options. While any plain chili oil would be delicious, don't be afraid to get a little crunchy and invest in some Fly by Jing chili crisp. It's also not hard for you to make your own infused oil. In as little as twenty minutes, you could be jarring homemade lemon-infused olive oil, an aromatic condiment that could one day top your tomato soup.