Transform The Flavor Of Canned Tomato Soup With A Special Finishing Oil

Who doesn't enjoy the convenience that canned soups offer when time is of the essence? There's no shortage of flavors and brands on the shelves to choose from, especially given the varied taste preferences among shoppers. But one tried-and-true classic flavor is tomato soup. While it can be delicious plain, you can upgrade it into a restaurant-worthy dish with a simple but mighty ingredient: flavor-infused oil. This quick and easy addition incorporates depth and complexity to even the most basic canned tomato soup.

So, what is infused oil? Simply put, this condiment can be any edible oil that has been heated or steeped with herbs, spices, or other seasonings. The heating process helps release tasty compounds from the aromatics, imbuing the oil with a hint of flavor. When it comes to infused oil, a little goes a long way. Just one spoonful of infused oil over your hot soup can get your taste buds dancing with delight.